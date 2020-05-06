Subscribe
Subscribe
AfricaCoronavirusTop Six

The judge who defied Malawi’s government to stop the lockdown

0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This story is part of a series called ‘On the Frontline’, first published in The Continent, which profiles some of the heroes on the frontline of Africa’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Download your free copy of The Continent here.

Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda’s father, a member of Malawi’s liberation movement and a committed pan-Africanist, named his son after Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta. He could not have imagined that one day, his son would go on to help to draft Kenya’s current Constitution.

But Nyirenda’s impact in his own country, Malawi, has been even more profound. The parliamentary draftsman-turned-judge of the high court has presided over seminal cases, including the disputed presidential election in 2014. He made political enemies then when he ruled against the opposition — who were claiming that the election was rigged — on a technicality. This ruling allowed Peter Mutharika to ascend to the State House.

But now Nyirenda has found against the president in a couple of landmark judgments that have infuriated Mutharika’s administration.

First, Nyirenda controversially ruled in March that four Chinese nationals should be released from quarantine in Lilongwe. He said the emergency legislation used to detain them was archaic and invalid.

Then, last month, when Mutharika announced a national lockdown, Nyirenda ordered an injunction against its implementation until the government could come up with some way to protect the country’s poorest and most vulnerable citizens.

This ruling forced Mutharika to announce a nationwide minimum wage equivalent monthly cash transfer to poor households. It also forced him to create a Covid-19 task force that included opposition leaders, civil society and public health experts.

Nyirenda has come under fierce criticism from government officials, who said that if the virus spread quickly then “the nation knows who to blame”. Nyirenda has also been attacked for failing to be “patriotic” in the face of a national crisis.

But analysts and civil society groups have praised him for maintaining judicial independence.

Boniface Dulani, a senior lecturer in the University of Malawi’s department of political and administrative studies, said that Nyirenda is preventing possible abuses of power by the government. Dulani added that this principle was even more important because the current government is “basically a caretaker government with questionable credibility” — a reference to another major court decision earlier this year which set aside Mutharika’s re-election last year on the basis of electoral irregularities. New elections are scheduled for later this year.


“Patriotism is no substitute for doing something legally,” said Dulani. “Courts make rulings based on law, not on sentiment. Justice Nyirenda thinks he is being patriotic, too, by sticking to the law … Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda is a hero because he has reminded us that if we are to fight the pandemic using a lockdown, we must do so under the dictates of the law, but government has opted to react by disregarding the court proceedings or calling the judge names.”

Gift Trapence, chairperson of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition — the civil society group that initially opposed the government’s lockdown plans — praised the judge. “Justice Kenyatta is an example of how independent our courts are. They make their own judgments based on law and evidence … Malawi’s judiciary is one of the shining stars of Africa because of the professionalism of its bench.”

Kalekeni Kaphale, Malawi’s attorney general, does not agree with this assessment. He has been scathing of Nyirenda’s decision to suspend the lockdown ordered by the government, and has demonstrated his disdain by failing to participate in inter-party hearings on the judge’s injunction. However, he told the Mail & Guardian that the government would comply nonetheless. “We will continue with some restrictions, but not those under the lockdown injunction,” Kaphale said.

Nyirenda’s sister, Emma Kaliya, a prominent women’s rights activist, noted that standing up to abuses of power was in the family’s blood. “Our father was involved in the fight for liberation, before Kamuzu [Hastings Banda] arrived in 1957. He was a small politician. Our family car was used to help the party activities as Kamuzu campaigned. During the state of emergency of 1959 he was arrested and jailed in Nkhata Bay. There was a massacre later on as people demanded his release with others. He was in prison for 11 months. He refused to co-operate with the colonialists and refused to renounce the fight against colonialism,” she said.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Golden Matonga
Golden Matonga is an award-winning journalist, columnist and blogger based in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Cape Town icon mothballed by extended Covid lockdown

-
With no tourists or boats coming in, Hout Bay’s famous wharf is unable to stay afloat
Read more
Coronavirus

Virus exposes inequalities at universities

-
Students at the former homeland universities battle with conditions created by poverty
Read more
Friday

A caress rather than a beating

-
Drumming legend Tony Allen, born in Nigeria in 1940, died on April 30 in Paris. His quiet beat made the music sing and people dance
Read more
Africa

Flooding cuts power in Uganda

-
Government threatens forced removals in response
Read more
Africa

SOS: Covid-19 leaves stranded Africans distressed and abandoned

-
Many African governments have paid little more than lip service to their citizens stranded all over the world
Read more
Africa

How coronavirus is affecting Kenya’s hearing impaired citizens

-
A deaf man in Kenya spread the message of Covid-19 when he realised a million hearing impaired people were left out of the conversation
Read more
Africa

The Ugandan good Samaritan sanitising hospitals and police stations

-
Compelled to make a difference during the Covid-19 pandemic, an IT consultant is now helping to keep essential services workers healthy
Read more
Opinion

Achieving a healthy nation requires more than universal free healthcare

-
Having access to care is not a promise of health
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

Flooding cuts power in Uganda

Government threatens forced removals in response
-
Read more
Africa

Making sense of Mozambique’s brutal insurgency

The violence in Cabo Delgado province by al-Shabaab (the youth) can be linked to jihadist influence, the continued marginalisation of Muslim people, and the lure of income from trafficking natural resources
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now