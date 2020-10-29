Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

Joe Biden’s debate guests run the only Zimbabwean restaurant in America

WILMINGTON, DE - OCTOBER 23: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden drops his protective face mask while leaving the stage following his remarks for combatting the coronavirus pandemic at The Queen theater on October 23, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. While Biden campaigns in Delaware on Friday, President Donald Trump is holding two rallies in the battleground state of Florida. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

There were not many people in the audience at the final presidential debate, held in Nashville, Tennessee, last Thursday. To supplement the campaign staffers and family members, each candidate was allowed to bring two guests.

True to form, Donald Trump went for celebrity appeal, inviting his friend and former pro golfer John Daly as well as the musician Kid Rock, who has been actively campaigning for the president.

Joe Biden took a different approach. He invited Zwelibanzi Moyo-Williams and Leonardo Williams, the owners of Zweli’s Kitchen, which is thought to be the only Zimbabwean restaurant in the US.

They were contacted the day before the event by a Biden staffer, who asked them how fast they could make their way to Nashville. They live in Durham, North Carolina, so they rented a car and drove overnight to get there. 

“It was surreal,” Moyo-Williams told the Mail & Guardian. “We were sitting with his wife, Dr Jill, and his granddaughter, and we had some really nice conversations with them.”


Moyo-Williams grew up in Bulawayo, but moved to the United States 20 years ago to study hospitality and tourism. She met her husband, Leonardo, at college, and they created a happy life together. But there was always something missing — it was the taste of home.

“I missed home. Growing up back home in Zimbabwe, I used to love to cook a lot. Traditional food. When I came to this country it was so difficult for me to try to explain the flavours to people. Every time I would make food for someone, they were uncomfortable with it. They were uncomfortable seeing me eat sadza with my hands. But when they tried it they really liked it,” she said.

In 2018, the couple opened Zweli’s Kitchen, serving southern African classics such as peri-peri chicken, oxtail stew, magwinya and chakalaka. Boerewors, made specially for them by a Zimbabwean who owns a butchery in rural North Carolina, is a big hit. It sells for $16 (R260), with two side orders.

The restaurant received rave reviews in the local newspaper, the News & Observer. It noted the similarity between southern African cuisine and comfort food from America’s Deep South, which is closely linked to the African American community.

In January this year, disaster struck the Durham neighbourhood where the restaurant is located. A spate of mysterious illnesses in a public housing complex was traced to increased levels of carbon monoxide, and the complex was evacuated overnight. Suddenly, more than 700 people were homeless — and they needed to eat. “We own a restaurant,” explained Leonardo Williams. 

“So we used our restaurant to feed the community.” Over the course of several weeks, they served 47 000 meals to families in desperate need.

It was this community service that attracted the attention of the Biden campaign.

The couple has urged their community to vote in the upcoming election, regardless of who they are voting for.
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Simon Allison
Simon Allison
Africa Editor for @MailandGuardian. Also @ISSAfrica.

Related stories

Friday

Review: Cohen’s fire lacks fuel in ‘Borat’ sequel

Kwanele Sosibo -
The film interrogates patriarchy, but the baseness of the US means there’s nothing left to send up
Read more
Opinion

Capitalism rotten to the cor(p)

Kiri Rupiah & Luke Feltham -
Pushback from strong social movements have recovered democracy for the people of Bolivia and Chile
Read more
Coronavirus

How to escape the ‘era of pandemics’

sheree bega -
Any of 850 000 viruses could cause the next global crisis. Experts say we should focus on prevention
Read more
Coronavirus

Air pollution link in 15% of global Covid-19 deaths

sheree bega -
Researchers have found that, because ambient fine particulate air pollution aggravates comorbidities, it could play a factor in coronavirus fatalities
Read more
Africa

Malawi court judges win global prize

golden matonga -
Members of the small African country’s judiciary took a stand for democracy to international approval
Read more
Opinion

The future of learning is here — and it’s mobile

Dennis Lamberti -
The smartphone is a crucial tool for enabling lifelong learning and has the potential to democratise education, particularly with internet penetration and access to data both continuing to rise
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

Graduates are being left in the lurch by a higher education department that is simply unable to deliver the crucial certificates proving their qualifications - in some cases dating back to 1992
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
National

The living nightmare of environmental activists who protest mine expansion

Last week Fikile Ntshangase was gunned down as activists fight mining company Tendele’s expansions. Community members tell the M&G about the ‘kill lists’ and the dread they live with every day
khaya koko & Oupa Nkosi -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

Joe Biden’s debate guests run the only Zimbabwean restaurant in...

A Zimbabwean restaurant feeding people in need formed an unlikely addition to Joe Biden’s election campaign
Simon Allison -
Read more
Coronavirus

The high road is in harm reduction

While the restriction of movement curtailed the health services for people who use drugs in some parts of the world, it propelled other countries into finding innovative ways to continue services, a new report reveals
Pontsho Pilane -
Read more
Opinion

Khaya Sithole: Tsakani Maluleke’s example – and challenge

Shattering the glass ceiling is not enough, the new auditor general must make ‘live’ audits the norm here in SA
khaya sithole -
Read more
Business

State’s wage freeze sparks apoplexy

Public sector unions have cried foul over the government’s plan to freeze wages for three years and have vowed to fight back.
thando maeko & Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now