A Marshall Plan for Africa’s food-price crisis?

As African countries buckle under escalating food prices brought about by Russia’s war against Ukraine, a United Nations agency has called for the activation of what it calls Africa’s own Marshall Plan.

The rescue plan — designed by and for African countries — aims to absorb future shocks as the continent struggles to secure commodities such as wheat because of the war in eastern Europe. Up to 32% of the continent’s wheat imports come from Russia and 12% from Ukraine, effectively throwing millions into food despair.