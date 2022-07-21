Subscribe

Africa

A Marshall Plan for Africa’s food-price crisis?

(Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
As African countries buckle under escalating food prices brought about by Russia’s war against Ukraine, a United Nations agency has called for the activation of what it calls Africa’s own Marshall Plan.

The rescue plan — designed by and for African countries — aims to absorb future shocks as the continent struggles to secure commodities such as wheat because of the war in eastern Europe. Up to 32% of the continent’s wheat imports come from Russia and 12% from Ukraine, effectively throwing millions into food despair.

Marko Phiri
Marko Phiri
Marko Phiri is a freelance journalist

Africa

The rescue proposal designed by and for African countries is targeted at ensuring future food security as the continent struggles to procure key agricultural commodities, such as wheat, because of the war in eastern Europe.
