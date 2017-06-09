Energy exec on ice over nukes

The energy department’s chief financial officer has been served with a precautionary suspension notice for a controversial deal linked to the government’s nuclear build programme.

Yvonne Chetty was asked in a letter on May 19 to provide reasons why she should not be suspended.

The suspension notice relates, in part, to payments made to Empire Technology, a company that was awarded a R171-million contract to develop a management system for the nuclear programme.

In September 2016 the Mail & Guardian revealed details of the tender awarded to the company owned by Shanthan Reddy – whose father, business tycoon Vivian Reddy, has often spoken openly about his relationship with President Jacob Zuma.

There were red flags all over the deal from the beginning.

For starters, there had been no government decision on whether to proceed with the controversial nuclear deal at the time it was awarded. Next, the contract did not go out to tender; the department instead relied on an existing Free State government tender held by Empire Technology to enter into the contract.

Now it has been confirmed that: