Energy exec on ice over nukes
The energy department’s chief financial officer has been served with a precautionary suspension notice for a controversial deal linked to the government’s nuclear build programme.
Yvonne Chetty was asked in a letter on May 19 to provide reasons why she should not be suspended.
The suspension notice relates, in part, to payments made to Empire Technology, a company that was awarded a R171-million contract to develop a management system for the nuclear programme.
In September 2016 the Mail & Guardian revealed details of the tender awarded to the company owned by Shanthan Reddy – whose father, business tycoon Vivian Reddy, has often spoken openly about his relationship with President Jacob Zuma.
There were red flags all over the deal from the beginning.
For starters, there had been no government decision on whether to proceed with the controversial nuclear deal at the time it was awarded. Next, the contract did not go out to tender; the department instead relied on an existing Free State government tender held by Empire Technology to enter into the contract.
Now it has been confirmed that:
- The auditor general has labelled the original Free State tender “irregular” and, as a result, the one awarded by the department of energy would be too.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
- Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email [email protected] to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
- Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday.
Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.