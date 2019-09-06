Killer’s life sentence gives family ‘a little peace’

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sarah Smit
06 Sep 2019 00:00
Safe now: Family members visit Danel’s grave. Although they feel a sense of justice, they know it won’t bring her back. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
When I close my eyes, I see the picture of her — the way she was when she was murdered — and, ja, I just took a hard knock,” Zubaidah Pandor says, her eyes downcast under her shiny blue eyeshadow.
Pandor’s cousin, Danel Rooskrans, was beaten to death by her former boyfriend on New Year’s Eve in 2017, just around the corner from her home in Toekomsrus, Randfontein. The mother of two was 25 years old.
On Tuesday, Rooskrans’s killer, Zain Ross, was sentenced to life in prison at the Johannesburg high court.
Members of Rooskrans’s family, each wearing T-shirts with her picture on them, gathered outside the court to celebrate the end of an almost two-year journey.
Sitting back on her grandmother’s black couch, her hand resting in her lap as if to protect herself from imminent pain, Pandor recalls the day she found her dying cousin at a house on Venus Street in Toekomsrus.
“It was very dark in the house.
