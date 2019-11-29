‘Closed shop’ Nedlac grilled again

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sarah Smit
29 Nov 2019 00:00
Q&A: Sipho Pityana, who is on the council, has asked whether Nedlac is doing its job. (Jakob Polacsek/World Economic Forum)
The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) has once again faced criticism for being a “closed shop”.
In a presentation to Parliament’s employment and labour portfolio committee last week, Nedlac officials conceded that exclusivity is one of the most pressing issues faced by the council.
With the country sinking deeper into an unemployment crisis, the body is increasingly struggling to justify its relevance, and existence.
The presentation identified the misalignment of its founding documents “with the current operating environment and demands of the country” as a high strategic risk.
The council — where government, labour, business and community organisations go to sign off on the country’s social and economic policies — is currently reviewing its constitution, which stipulates that representation is determined by its founding members.
Government is joined in Nedlac by trade union federation Cosatu, the Federation of Unions of South Africa, the National Council of Trade Unions, Business Unity South Africa and a grouping of community organisations.
Nedlac has come under fire in recent years over its exclusivity. The council’s most public battle has been with the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), which has criticised it for failing to admit it — a Cosatu rival — as a member.
More recently, Business Unity South Africa president Sipho Pityana reportedly questioned whether Nedlac is “fit for purpose” at its annual summit in September.
The impression of Nedlac as being exclusive — a closed shop in union speak — was the focus of last week’s portfolio committee meeting.
According to Nedlac acting executive director Thembinkosi Mkalipi, amendments to the council’s founding documents will be tabled to the portfolio committee in due course.
“The principle, as I’ve indicated, is that we need to look and say: are these documents creating a closed shop at Nedlac? Is it easy for outsiders to come into Nedlac?” Mkalipi told the committee.
But committee members have suggested that, in order to prevent even more navel gazing on the part of Nedlac, the review process should be done independently.
Inkatha Freedom Party MP Xolani Ngwezi said: “I don’t really believe that you yourself can actually do the investigation and come up with anything that somebody who is outside might say is an independent view … I don’t think it is possible that you can manage it yourself.”
On Wednesday, Democratic Alliance MP Michael Bagraim — who is on the portfolio committee — told the Mail & Guardian that he agrees with this sentiment.
Bagraim said he still believes Nedlac is a necessary forum to have, but that its current lack of inclusivity is a “massive problem”.
“… it is supposed to be a debating chamber.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?