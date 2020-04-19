Subscribe
AfricaCoronavirusTop Six

How to translate a pandemic

Playing safe: Multiple hand-washing basins at the Mushin Market in Lagos were installed by a pharmaceutical company to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

NEWS ANALYSIS

Mororo moros. Corolla virus. Coro. These are the aliases that the deadly novel coronavirus goes by in West Africa. As the virus pummels Europe and the United States, governments here are scrambling to prevent an outbreak by enforcing lockdowns and ramping up public health campaigns.

But getting the message across to people who don’t speak or understand English — more than half the population in some areas — is hard. Explaining to them that the virus makes no distinction between poor and rich is not straightforward.

Prevention measures come in terms so foreign that there are no literal translations for them in many local languages. But to save the lives of millions, finding the words to communicate the seriousness of the pandemic is crucial.

It’s why Vickie Remoe, a publicist in Sierra Leone, got to work the minute neighbouring Ghana and Nigeria announced index cases of the virus. Remoe, the founder of marketing company VR & C, knew the virus would soon knock at Sierra Leone’s doors. So when the country’s first case was announced on March 31, she and her team had created fliers and radio dramas urging people to Was yu an, Dey na os and Kip tu yusef. In the widely-spoken Krio language, these translate to wash your hands, stay at home and keep to yourself.

“My instinct was if we are producing anything it has to be in a language that’s accessible to the majority of people and that language is Krio,” Remoe said. “We always start our work from a place of empathy. What can I say to people that they can connect with?”

Communicating ineffectively in an outbreak can be dangerous. At least 11 health workers were killed in 2019 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in part because of the failure to convince some people that medical professionals could be trusted. The Ebola outbreak was declared on August 1 2018 and the World Health Organisation said 2276 deaths have occurred as of April 10 this year.

In North Kivu, where the Ebola virus hit hardest, responders used medical terms such as the French phrase ring de vaccination, which refers to a method of vaccinating suspected Ebola patients. But the phrase evoked images of violence: in the local Kinande language, it translated to boxing ring. The resulting distrust of health workers made them targets of deadly attacks.

Remoe said she wants to reach children who may not understand why they can’t go to school. She knows how it feels, she said, having lived through the Sierra Leone war with little understanding of why people were hurting each other.

Children now listen to the story of folklore character Koni Rabit, on Freetown’s radio stations. Koni Rabit, who stubbornly refuses to stay home eventually has someone cough on her and infect her with a disease.

The drama series is also useful for unlettered adults, Remoe said. It’s killing two birds with a stone. Still, translating terms like self-quarantine is difficult because it has no reference point in Krio.

In Iseyin, a town in Nigeria’s southwest, villagers have heard of kokoro korona. They’ve also heard it’s spreading because of G5 (5G) masts. It means Sola Fagorusi must plan carefully. He is the team leader of Onelife, a nongovernmental organisation creating awareness of the virus. With a spreadsheet, his team finds the right Yoruba words to explain how the virus spreads. The words they use must be factual and appropriate in the local context.

“Explaining social distancing is one of the toughest things here,” he said on a rainy Wednesday morning while doing his rounds. Most people understand handwashing. Using oti — alcohol — to wipe hands after touching surfaces is easy.

But distancing is a no-go area. “This is how we live,” villagers protested when Fagorusi told them e je ka sun fun ra wa — let’s stay feet apart.

At one point, even as he spoke, someone reached out to touch him.

As for stay-home directives? “That’s just not going to happen,” Fagorusi said. Many of the villagers live on daily wages. The most they are willing to do, they told him, is not shake hands.

Using posters in local languages may not be sufficient. They are handy for front line responders and semiliterates, but in-person campaigns work best, Fagorusi said. His team gets to answer the many questions people have, even if they expose themselves in the process.

“We are a talking and listening people,” Fagorusi said. “We love to talk and we love to be heard. That has to be the approach.”

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Shola Lawal
Shola Lawal
Shola Lawal is a Nigeria-based freelance journalist and filmmaker covering social justice and environmental issues across west Africa.

Recommended

National

Not in the pub quiz

-
We miss pub quizzes as much as you do so here’s a chance to indulge in some nostalgia
Read more
Coronavirus

How do we get beyond ‘business as usual’ after the pandemic?

-
Charles Eisenstein’s book, Sacred Economics, offers some practical alternatives to neoliberal capitalism
Read more
Coronavirus

Universities have a role to play in a pandemic and should adjust accordingly

-
COMMENT How are universities as global institutions of higher learning managing...
Read more
Coronavirus

Philanthropy is selfish – it’s time for radical giving

-
Why should we applaud those giving away a fraction of their fortune; the same people who have a hand in creating such inequities?
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 vaccine testing in vulnerable populations must be guided by ethics

& -
The fallouts from unethical experiments include distrust of public health officials and poor participation in research studies by members of vulnerable populations. People involved in vaccine trials must be recognised as partners, rather than pawns
Read more
Coronavirus

To fight Covid-19 in Africa, we must fight inequality

-
Our global health is only as strong as our most vulnerable community. The coronavirus pandemic can be defeated — but only if we leave no one behind
Read more
Africa

In Cameroon, face masks are compulsory — but unaffordable for many

-
The government’s response to Covid-19 has been criticised by opposition leaders
Read more
Business

SAA business-rescue practitioners offer severance settlement agreement for all staff

-
Practitioners inform staff that the government’s rejection of R10-billion bailout last week almost guarantees that the prospect of rescue is now impossible
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

My late uncle, and the ethics of clinical trials in...

Despite the long history of medical racism, any potential Covid-19 vaccines must be tested in Africa — but not only on the continent
-
Read more
Africa

Jack Ma v. Bill Gates: Does Africa need another benevolent...

The latest member of the benevolent billionaires club could learn from what his peers have done right — and wrong
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19: Why buying time was vital

100 000 tests. 600 000 people screened. And an increase in daily tests to 30 000 — inside what the state is doing with the time the lockdown bought
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Without a clear plan, SAA stood no chance

Despite R50 billion being pumped into the state airline, the current collapse was always likely thanks to political appointees, corruption and the ANC not deciding what it wanted out of SAA, writes Sabelo Skiti
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.