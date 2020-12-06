Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

New minimum wage may close farm, domestic pay gap

Hard labour: Poorly paid workers in the Cape winelands would benefit from the minimum wage
These workers could see double-digit increases in their minimum wage
0

The new proposed minimum wage could see more equitable pay for South Africa’s most vulnerable workers.

The National Minimum Wage Commission has recommended that the earnings of the lowest-paid labourers — farm and domestic workers — be brought into line with that of other workers.

According to the review report, most commissioners recommend that the minimum for farmworkers is aligned with the national minimum wage in 2021 and that for domestic workers by 2022.

If the proposal gets the green light, the national minimum wage will increase by 4.5%. This increase is 1.5% above inflation. For farmworkers, the minimum wage will increase by 16.1%, and domestic workers will get a 20.65% increase.

Farm and domestic workers have been excluded from labour legislation aimed at protecting workers’ rights. This did not change when the National Minimum Wage Bill was first introduced in 2018. Though the proposed R20 an hour minimum wage was widely considered too low, it was set even lower for farm and domestic workers at R18 and R15 an hour respectively. This is despite these two groups representing almost two million workers.


But the proposed adjustments have already received some pushback from the opposition. In a statement released earlier this week, the Democratic Alliance said it opposed the wage hike because it may result in job losses — an argument the party has been advancing since the minimum wage was first up for debate. “This is especially important at a time when Covid-19 and the associated national lockdowns have wreaked havoc on the economy. Retrenchments are on the rise, and unemployment is at an all-time high.”

According to its statement, the DA supports sustainable wage increases in the agricultural and domestic service sectors but believes that increases should not be forced by way of regulation.

The National Minimum Wage Commission’s business representatives hold a similar view. “Employers of domestic workers are mostly employees themselves in other sectors,” its minority recommendation reads. “With most sectors already reducing or maintaining salaries, and retrenchments expected to peak, it is reasonable to expect that employers of domestic workers are going to struggle to either absorb huge wage increases or even keep their employees.” 

The recommendation adds that research has shown that big shocks in the movement of legislated wages cause extensive job losses in the agricultural sector.

The business representatives support a phase-in over four years for farm and domestic workers. 

There is still little indication that the initial minimum wage had any effect on job losses, because the long-promised report by the National Minimum Wage Commission has yet to be released.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Business

The end of the office as we know it?

Tshegofatso Mathe -
As more people continue to work from home, a decreased demand for commercial property is expected to continue as long as South Africa’s growth levels remain low
Read more
Education

Parents owe it to their children to take part in how schools are run

Bongekile Macupe -
Do parents even know that they have a say in the school calendar or do they wait to get the letters at the end of the year telling them when schools close and open?
Read more
Education

Theory of constraints brings benefits

kathija yassim -
The pandemic inspired 10 principals in Limpopo to study through ‘play’ how to learn to learn again — and what is really important in education
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 arrived and statism took hold

Klaus Kotze -
In following an international, scientific approach the state assumed extraordinary power over people
Read more
Opinion

Plastic to replace the stone jug in Nelson Mandela Bay

Paddy Harper -
The early release of the metro’s loose cannon Lungisa has everyone guessing about his next outburst
Read more
Business

SA’s citrus beats the world’s Covid blues

Aaisha Dadi Patel -
The stringent lockdown measures resulted in many sectors crumpling, but the citrus industry boomed
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Xenophobia weaponised in ‘truck wars’

KZN’s premier has tried to intervene by offering South Africans preferential access to jobs, but foreign drivers say locals don’t want the work
des erasmus -
Read more
National

FNB dragged into bribery claims

Allegations of bribery against the bank’s chief executive, Jacques Celliers, thrown up in a separate court case
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

Botswana retail giant Choppies sues PwC over ‘unethical tactics’

Choppies Enterprises chief executive and executive director claim the auditing firm asked for a job for one if its directors — and dragged its feet on an audit when refused.
joel konopo -
Read more
Business

The end of the office as we know it?

As more people continue to work from home, a decreased demand for commercial property is expected to continue as long as South Africa’s growth levels remain low
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Opinion

Editorial: SA’s sad tale wagged by ANC dogma

To all intents and purposes, the ANC is the government. It is South Africa. The policies made at Luthuli House decide where we go. The corollary of this is that anything bad in the ANC quickly poisons our state and its institutions.
Editorial -
Read more
Business

New minimum wage may close farm, domestic pay gap

These workers could see double-digit increases in their minimum wage
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.