 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Business

Gold‌ ‌is‌ ‌mining’s‌ ‌biggest‌ ‌jobs‌ ‌loser,‌ ‌as‌ ‌platinum‌ ‌rakes‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌cash‌

Digitalisation and automation will help with health and safety issues in South Africa’s mining industry. (Russell Scott, Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool; Anglo American)
0

The mining industry shed 23 000 jobs from 2012 to 2019, according to a Statistics South Africa report

Job losses were recorded in some of the industry’s biggest employers including gold mining, which shed 42 000 jobs and the platinum group metals (PGM) sector, which lost 8 000, according to the report released on Tuesday. Coal mining, however, added 17 000 workers to its labour force.

In 2019, the PGM sector was the largest employer in mining — employing 39% of the industry’s total workforce

Although there were job losses among permanent mining employees, there was a 4.7% increase in the number of subcontractors employed in the industry.

The census of South Africa’s mines is conducted every three to five years and paints a picture of the nature and structure of the industry. The last census results were released in 2015.

According to the census, in 2019 the mining industry generated R552-billion in income, a 5.4% increase per year compared to 2015. Coal and lignite mining earned the largest share of income (R156-billion or 28.3%), followed by PGM mining (R153.7-billion or 27.9%).

Between 2012 and 2019, there was a 44% increase in the amount of income generated by the PGM sector. 

By 2019, platinum miners were already enjoying all-time high palladium and rhodium prices amid tightening emissions legislation in Europe and China, the world’s largest automobile market. 

Palladium and rhodium are used in cars for catalytic converters, which control exhaust emissions. Vehicle demand is the single largest demand segment for platinum. Only battery electric vehicles do not contain any PGMs.

The 2019 census was conducted the year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the global economy. Lockdowns across the world were followed by higher demand for PGMs as parts of the global economy started to reopen and automobile production was ramped up.

According to the statistics agency, for the first time since 2010, the value of PGM sales was on par with coal sales in 2019. But in 2020 PGM sales overtook those of coal to become the most significant contributor to total mining-industry sales — reaching R190-billion in 2020.

In 2020, prices for palladium (in US dollar terms) increased by 43.2% and rhodium by 187.2%.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Record number of land and environmental defenders killed globally in...

In South Africa, environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase and police detective Leroy Bruwer were killed
sheree bega
National

Justice ministry still to deliver justice in wrongful dismissal case

Senior officials who allegedly got a state worker wrongfully dismissed have remained in their jobs
Eunice Stoltz

More top stories

Africa

Kagame: Rwanda is paying for the Cabo Delgado intervention’

Responding to widespread claims that France is funding Rwandan forces, the president says ‘no one is sponsoring’ his army
Luis Nhachote & the continent
Politics

ANC secretaries called to Luthuli House to double-check the candidate...

Deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte ordered that they come to the party headquarters to ‘sit with the registration teams and go over their lists’
Lizeka Tandwa
Top Six

Make Brazil great again: Bolsonaro’s right-wing policies are not the...

To understand more about what’s going on in South America’s most populous country, and what might happen next, The Continent spoke to João Bosco Monte, the head of the Brazil Africa Institute
the continent
Environment

Record number of land and environmental defenders killed globally in...

In South Africa, environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase and police detective Leroy Bruwer were killed
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×