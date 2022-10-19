Subscribe

Business

Year-on-year growth in retail sales slows down in August compared with July

On a month-on-month basis retail trade sales decreased for the fourth consecutive month showing that consumers are still cash-strapped.
0

Retail trade sales increased by 2% year on year in August, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) data showed on Wednesday, slowing down from the growth recorded in July.

The contributors to August’s expansion were general dealers, including supermarkets, which rose by 6.4%, while retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods were up 4.8% and retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment registered a 2.7% increase.

Economists from the Bureau for Economic Research had expected retail sales to grow 5% on a year-on-year basis, while Nedbank’s economists forecast an annual growth of 3% in August. Retail trade sales increased by 8.6% year on year in July 2022. 

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales decreased by 1.8% in August compared with July. This is the fourth consecutive monthly decline and signals that consumers are still cash-strapped. 

“Not all retailers performed well in August, those trading in food and beverages, pharmaceutical and medical goods, hardware, paint and glass registered year-on-year decreases in August,” said Raquel Floris, the deputy director for distributive trade statistics at StatsSA.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Year-on-year growth in retail sales slows down in August compared...

On a month-on-month basis retail trade sales decreased for the fourth consecutive month showing that consumers are still cash-strapped
anathi madubela
Opinion

It’s time for South Africa to start a Lock Them...

Politicians and civil servants who rob the public must be put behind bars – and the sooner the better
philip machanick
Opinion

UN weaknesses threaten global rule of law

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council’s right to veto decisions - often in their own interests - and their laxity in implementing reform proposals are among the international body’s crucial failings
william gumede
National

Zuma arms deal trial postponed until early 2023

Judge Piet Koen has set the matter down for 30 January when he will announce whether he will recuse himself
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×