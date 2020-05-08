Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusEducation

Covid-19: An opportunity for universities to regain public trust

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
0

 

READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

In a rapidly changing, uncertain and complex world, the role that universities are playing as the engines of social mobility, as drivers of the economy and as generators of new ideas, is now more critical than ever. Because of the universal nature of knowledge, universities are global in scope — spaces that encourage new ideas, controversy, inquiry, and argument, and challenge orthodox views. 

But they are also deeply entrenched in their local environment, influenced by socioeconomic and political dynamics. There is an expectation that universities should exhibit great levels of responsiveness and public accountability, and foster higher levels of trust in higher education, between higher education and the government, and higher education and the public. The challenge for both higher education and the government is to allow institutional autonomy without oppressive accountability.  

Over the past few years, the purpose of universities has been challenged in relation to their role in society, their advocacy for speaking truth to power, their continuous striving to be great without being elitist, and their ability to function in an age of populism. The Trump administration and, more recently, Brexit have demonstrated that there is a decline in the respect for evidence and advice from subject-specific experts. 

It seems (as in the case of the Trump administration) as if empirical reality does not matter, nor does empirical reasoning form the basis of public policy — a political space  that is becoming increasingly anti-intellectual. Emotion and personal belief have been shown to carry more weight than objective facts and evidence in terms of influencing public opinion. Fake news and the “alternative truth” have also challenged the fundamental principles of a university — academic freedom and the generation of new knowledge in the pursuit of truth.

Part of the solution

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown deep fault lines in our society — stark poverty and inequality — that universities should engage with (and they do); they cannot eliminate these problems on their own, but can be part of the solution. 

South Africa is the most unequal society in the world. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the South African economy was already in deep trouble, with sovereign downgrades by all the rating agencies and with an unemployment rate close to 30%. 

The national lockdown, in an attempt to flatten the infection curve and hence manage the response of the national health system to Covid-19 cases, has added to the pressure on the economy. It is envisaged that a large number of people (estimated between three and seven million South Africans) will lose their jobs after the national lockdown, adding to poverty and an already high unemployment rate.  

Even during the lockdown period, there are many South Africans living in crowded spaces, who find it difficult to practise social distancing, may not have running water and proper sanitation, and do not have regular access to food.  

As schools and the post-school education and training sectors move online with their learning, it further shows how digitally unequal our society really is. Access to connectivity, data and an appropriate digital device is a challenge, and electricity is not evenly distributed or in our society.  

These institutions, within the environment of digital inequality, are ensuring that digital equity is maintained as far as possible. Many churches, business leaders, and certain politicians have called for a new social compact between business, labour, and government to address the state of the economy — any such action, however, must be supplemented by concrete measures for social reform.


But perhaps this pandemic has also created an opportunity for science and evidence to regain credibility in informing government decisions and public trust, and for universities to demonstrate respect for evidence. During the initial stages of Covid-19 in South Africa, in early March, the epidemiologists and virologists showed through confirmed data from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) that South Africa was in the early phase of the infection curve. 

This was interpreted to be the relatively low-risk phase of the curve and to be the right time to apply the principle of physical distancing. This data allowed certain organisations (such as universities) to proactively suspend part of their activities so as to minimise the number of people in their operational environment, well before the national lockdown was instituted on March 26 — a decision based on science.

The importance of science

Through data and proper analyses, the NICD, other scientific bodies and the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 provided evidence-based information to the government and the public, from which meaningful decisions could be taken.  The South African government has made it clear that decisions about Covid-19 will be made based on science — a stance to be applauded. The risk-adjusted approach of “opening up” the economy through easing the lockdown measures, while constantly monitoring the infection curve, is an excellent example of risk management.

Universities, science laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies around the globe are hard at work to develop an effective vaccine for Covid-19, which is another opportunity to demonstrate how science can assist in protecting people from this terrible virus. Universities are making progress in manufacturing personal protective equipment, developing new technologies for non-intensive care unit provision of oxygen to Covid-19 patients, finding methods of testing for the virus to reduce turnaround times, and various other scientific advances.  

This platform is giving universities a renewed impetus to use science and scientific developments to advance solutions for other societal issues such as climate change, poverty and inequality, public health and social justice — and more immediately — assisting in to rebuild a strong South African economy. 

This is an opportunity for the public and politicians to regain trust in universities, but it is also an opportunity for universities to showcase their public intellectuals so that the value of science and evidence-based output is part of policy debates and informed decision-making. However, in doing so, universities must strengthen their relationship with society at large, be inquiry-driven and, at the same time, continue to be involved in learning and co-creating.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Francis Petersen

Recommended

Coronavirus

Listen to the voice of Generation C — they have answers for Africa’s future

-
Many young people already know how to deal with the problems the Covid-19 pandemic has wrought — they have been living with them all along
Read more
Coronavirus

What is this place?: The visual simulacrum of South Africa in the Covid-19 lockdown

-
Why is the visual depiction of this country in centre-left international online news publications so unrecognisable?
Read more
Cartoons

Cartoon: Carlos on the wolves at the door

-
Knock, knock: it's Hunger
Read more
Education

Young people need a bailout: Cancel student debt held by national banks

-
A more equitable and fair society, able to conquer the effects of pandemics, starts with debt-free education and skills development
Read more
Coronavirus

‘Over-preparing’ to fight the virus

-
Gauteng infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara’s life has changed. It is calmer, but preparing for a flood of Covid-19 patients raises the pressure
Read more
Coronavirus

Making soup is easier than beer, my brew

-
The Woodstock Brewery, the Drifter Brewing Company and Stellenbosch Breweries are unable to make beer under lockdown regulations. So they’re making soup for food relief instead.
Read more
Business

Virus shakes up taxi sector

-
Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown have continued to tear through profits in the taxi industry, requiring the sector to formulate a new approach for how it operates, even beyond the pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus

UWC has resilience by the bucketful

-
The university is implementing plans to ensure that no student is left behind during the pandemic
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Business

Lockdown hampers Edcon business rescue – analysts

Independent retail analyst Syd Vianello says going under business rescue does not mean Edcon will be saved, “it simply gives business rescue practitioners a chance to work out how they can save the company”
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 is a grave threat in prisons

Inspectorate finds serious overcrowding at ‘Sun City’ centre, putting inmates at risk of Covid-19
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Domestic workers are hit hard by lockdown

According to UIF data, only 15 888 domestic workers, of a possible 673 940, have been paid from the Covid-19 Temporary employer-employee relief scheme
-
Read more
Africa

Flooding cuts power in Uganda

Government threatens forced removals in response
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now