Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusEducationTop Six

Safety at schools: ‘Keep your distance and your pen’

Teachers were expected back on Monday May 25, but many of them had not returned, as provincial departments of education came out to say they were not yet ready to receive them. They are now expected to be at work this week to prepare schools for learners. (John McCann/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Learners and teachers will not be allowed to share pens and pencils. And parents will be allowed to visit schools only when it’s absolutely necessary to do so. Learners who walk together to school will be encouraged to keep a safe distance from each other and classrooms will be cleaned at least twice a day. 

These are some of the guidelines that schools will have to adhere to when they reopen from June 8 to minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus

These guidelines are contained in the “Coronavirus Orientation Guidelines for schools: for teachers, support staff and learners on the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa” document, which the department published on its website last month. 

The first group of learners, in grades seven and 12, were expected back at school today, but after a statement from the department of basic education on Sunday evening, this has been delayed until June 8. 

Teachers were expected back on Monday May 25, but many of them had not returned, as provincial departments of education came out to say they were not yet ready to receive them. They are now expected to be at work this week to prepare schools for learners. 

The guidelines document says that “schools are potential risk areas for the spread of the virus” and that the guidelines have been developed to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading at schools. It further emphasises that hygiene and physical distancing at schools need to be strictly adhered to, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. 

It outlines that on the first day of school, principals and teachers will orientate learners on how to manage Covid-19 at school. They will also be orientated on the curriculum-recovery plan, be introduced to the reorganised timetable. and will be educated on physical distancing at school and when travelling to and from school. 

For example, according to the document, learners who use public transport to get to school will have to take the “responsibility” of practicing physical distancing to prevent or reduce the possibility of infection. The document also suggests that learners who walk together to schools must keep at least 1.5m apart from each other. 

The guidelines say frequently touched objects and surfaces should be cleaned hourly with diluted bleach disinfectant when in use, and that classrooms must be cleaned at least twice a day with a disinfectant. Learners and teachers must not share pens and pencils among themselves. 

Schools should also limit the number of visitors. And every person who comes to the school must have their temperature checked. The guidelines say visitors and staff with a fever will not be allowed on to the school premises. Learners with a temperature of more than 38°C will have to be kept in designated isolation space while the principal contacts the nearest public primary healthcare facility. 


“The health facility must be informed if a Covid-19 infection is suspected, so that they can make the necessary arrangements to receive and manage the patient safely to prevent contamination,” read the guidelines. 

The guidelines stipulate that when a learner displays symptoms of Covid-19 they should be isolated from other learners and staff until they are assessed by a health professional. The parents or guardians of the said learner must be informed “immediately”. 

The document further says that, should there be a positive case, a school might be closed at the recommendation of health officials. 

“Temporarily closing a school is a possible strategy to prevent or slow the continued spread of Covid-19 in the school community. School administrators are not expected to make decisions about dismissals or closure of schools and must follow the departmental procedures in this regard.”

According to the guidelines, schools might be closed for 14 days if there is a positive case. This would happen at the recommendation of the provincial department of health and the department of basic education.
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Coronavirus

‘Tenderpreneurs’ block the delivery of protective equipment to schools

-
Protests by local suppliers have delayed PPE delivery, which according to the DBE, is one of the reasons the reopening of schools has been pushed back until June 8
Read more
Opinion

We cannot reform ourselves out of the times we are in

-
To end racism, we will have to change the structures from which it draws its mandate, and get rid of liberal and right-wing politicians who give it oxygen while we are being asphyxiated
Read more
Opinion

The class character of police violence

-
Police violence and the murder of black people in the United States have provoked outrage and protest around the world, including on the continent. But, why is there so little outrage over police violence in African countries?
Read more
Africa

On the road with East African truck drivers

, & -
In East Africa, truck drivers are being attacked, robbed and used as diplomatic footballs
Read more
Sport

Sancho nets hat-trick, joins US killing protest as Dortmund cruise

-
The English winger, who now has 17 goals and 17 assists in the Bundesliga this season, joined a host of protests in the German top-flight over the weekend at the death of an unarmed black man in the United States
Read more
Coronavirus

Pharmacists, denied frontline status, get PPE late

-
Pharmacists at one of the major public hospitals in Gauteng say they only received sufficient protective gear after several of their colleagues contracted Covid-19.
Read more
Coronavirus

Back to school on June 8

-
Matrics and grade seven learners’ return to school has been delayed by one week
Read more
Education

Perverse incentives for universities are wasting the skills and work of postdoctoral fellows

-
Decision-makers appear to be outsourcing core work to an insecure academic workforce who don’t necessarily receive recognition or permanent employment
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

‘Tenderpreneurs’ block the delivery of protective equipment to schools

Protests by local suppliers have delayed PPE delivery, which according to the DBE, is one of the reasons the reopening of schools has been pushed back until June 8
-
Read more
Africa

‘Soon he’ll be seen as threatening, not cute’: What it’s...

There is no separating George Floyd’s killing from the struggles black people have faced ever since the first slave ships landed on these shores
-
Read more
Coronavirus

How schools could work during Covid

Ahead of their opening, the basic education department has given schools three models to consider to ensure physical distancing
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Mining company uses rich seam of technology to gear up for Covid-19

-
Itec Direct technology provides instant temperature screening of staff returniing to the workplace with no human contact
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Back to School Webinar

-
If our educators can take care of themselves, they can take care of the children they teach
Read more
Special Reports

5G technology is the future

-
Besides a healthcare problem Covid-19 is also a data issue and 5G technology, with its lightning speed, can help to curb its spread
Read more
Special Reports

JTI off to court for tobacco ban: Government not listening to industry or consumers

-
The tobacco ban places 109 000 jobs and 179 000 wholesalers and retailers at risk — including the livelihood of emerging farmers
Read more
Special Reports

Holistic Financial Planning for Professionals Webinar

-
Our lives are constantly in flux, so it makes sense that your financial planning must be reviewed frequently — preferably on an annual basis
Read more
Special Reports

Undeterred by Covid-19 pandemic, China and Africa hold hands, building a community of a shared future for mankind

-
It is clear that building a community with a shared future for all mankind has become a more pressing task than ever before
Read more
Special Reports

Wills, Estate Administration and Succession Planning Webinar

-
Capital Legacy has had no slowdown in lockdown regarding turnaround with clients, in storing or retrieving wills and in answering their questions
Read more
Special Reports

Call for Expression of Interest: Training supply and needs assessment to support the energy transition in South Africa

-
GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender to support the energy transition
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now