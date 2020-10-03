Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

October 7 strike: ‘Lukewarm’ action amid Covid-19 crisis?

Better late than never: Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says it is ‘scandalous’ that it has taken six months for the trade union movement to organise mass action. (John Wessels/AFP)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Covid-19 has battered workers. And this assault has come at a time when organised labour is arguably at its weakest: a deepening unemployment crisis, an increasingly casualised workforce and prohibitive strike legislation have each played their role in chipping away at the power of the trade union movement.

In the wake of all these factors — and restrictions on public gatherings because of Covid-19 — labour has failed to organise any mass mobilisation, until now. 

It is “scandalous” it has taken six months for any mass action to be taken up by the trade union movement, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says. 

“We ought to criticise ourselves,” he said, speaking to the Mail & Guardian outside the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Monday. 

Earlier, Vavi submitted a section 77 notice to the council’s executive director, Lisa Seftel. Section 77 of the Labour Relations Act grants workers the right to take part in protest action to promote their socioeconomic interests. A small cohort of Saftu members joined in on the action.


Saftu’s presence at Nedlac was in advance of next week’s planned national stayaway, spearheaded by trade union federation Cosatu and endorsed by the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and the National Council of Trade Unions (Nactu), which are all represented at Nedlac. Saftu is not part of Nedlac, but will also participate in the October 7 stayaway.

Saftu is planning a series of major demonstrations and, in its section 77 notice demands, the federation calls for “a new revolution”. 

Issues raised by the trade union federations include the country’s ailing public transport system, inadequate service delivery, the undermining of collective bargaining and corruption.

The delay by trade unions in building a mass movement exposes the weakness of organised labour, Vavi said. “But it is better late than never,” he added.

The crisis triggered by Covid-19 should inspire unity between trade unions, as well as between the workers’ movement and community struggles, Vavi said on Monday. Pockets of dissent over the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis have led to action being taken, but this has often fallen outside the auspices of organised labour.

“I hope the crisis will communicate a clear message, a very painful message: without that unity, nothing is possible … Without the unity, you will toyi-toyi for another 26 years,” he said.

“As we toyi-toyi, the crisis of unemployment is getting worse. Poverty is getting worse. Inequality, corruption, environmental destruction, the pathetic levels of service delivery by the state are getting worse … We are right at the point of a precipice. If we don’t stand up and do something we may find an implosion.”

Vavi said Saftu’s participation in next week’s action will show that the federation is willing to work with Cosatu, which is seen as being on the other side of the political spectrum. When Saftu participated in a 2018 general strike — in reaction to the R3 500 national minimum wage and other new labour legislation, signed off on by Cosatu, Fedusa and Nactu — detractors in Nedlac trade union federations deemed the action divisive.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali told the M&G that Covid-19 has made it difficult for trade union federations to collaborate on any mass action. 

“Our issue is that we can’t postpone this. As Cosatu, we need to be engaging on it.” 

Ntshalintshali said Covid-19 alone cannot be blamed for the problems faced by the trade union movement. “Business and government are undermining labour in any case,” the secretary general said.

“That is why we take issue with going back to normal. If we talk about going back to [the] normal before Covid [happened], this is not the normal we want to see. We were under duress. We were losing jobs left and right for other reasons, not because of Covid. What Covid has done is just make it seen by many people.” 

According to the International Trade Union Confederation Global Rights Index, released in June, in the past year South Africa’s global labour rights rating has worsened, indicating that the country has seen regular violations. This comes in the wake of severe restrictions on the right to strike globally.

Ntshalintshali said the trade union movement has struggled to bring workers into the fold and then to organise them to take collective action. Cosatu, the country’s largest trade union federation, has only about 1.6-million members. 

“Some workers will not join a strike. They will watch through the windows. You can see that their heart is there,” Ntshalintshali said. 

“Because losing an income for one day is a huge loss to them. But they need to make sacrifices at some point in time. You need to make a choice. What do you do? Do you sit back or do you go to the coalface and fight?”

He conceded that the stayaway might not be enough to show the power of the trade union movement to the government and workers.

“Normally when Cosatu goes on strike, workers want to be physically there. They want to go on marches … It is difficult this year, because they can’t be together. We were worried the virus would spread. That is why it is a lukewarm kind of mobilisation,” he said.

“People said we need to do something. But it is not in the tradition that we normally do. Cosatu, when we called this action, and said ‘don’t go to work’, people said: ‘But where will we go on that day?’” Ntshalintshali added.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Coronavirus

Farmworkers’ children forgotten

Bongekile Macupe -
They have been unable to return to their school in North West because the hostel is closed
Read more
Education

Student teachers learn new resilience

Maureen Robinson -
Learning to teach takes on new forms under the Covid-19 regulations
Read more
Opinion

Restaurants and taverns traded in alcohol despite the bans

tebele luthuli -
An entirely new supply chain has now been created, and of course it’s untaxed
Read more
Opinion

Richard Calland: South Africa needs a Roosevelt style of leadership

Richard Calland -
President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to hold ‘fireside chats’ and have more power and institutional muscle around him, writes Richard Calland
Read more
Sport

Expect no charity from football’s elite

Luke Feltham -
We should let go of the hope that our favourite clubs are going to act altruistically in English football’s looming financial crisis
Read more
Coronavirus

Citizens bear Covid’s economic scars

Sarah Smit & Mg Data Desk -
Data released this week is evidence of the scale of the financial and humanitarian crisis South Africa faces
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now