Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

WSU suspends classes and exams to avoid the spread of Covid-19

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has suspended all contact classes, examinations and assessments at its East London campus for two weeks. Students will also be confined to their residences.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has suspended all contact classes, examinations and assessments at its East London campus for two weeks. Students will also be confined to their residences. 

In a communiqué to staff and students on Sunday, vice-chancellor Professor Rob Midgley said this decision had been taken to avoid the spread of Covid-19 on the campus and in the greater Buffalo City community. Midgley said the decision was taken because 26 students from four residences in the Buffalo City campus and one staff member had tested positive for the virus.

“Provincial and university capacity is limited, however, management has had to reconsider its current-risk management process and improve our precautionary measures. Our priority is to protect staff and students; and also the Buffalo City residents with whom our students come into contact with when doing their shopping,” said Midgley. 

The decision by the university comes after Midgley and University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu last week issued a joint media statement indicating their worry about the rising number of cases among students at their East London campuses in recent weeks. 

At the time, WSU said it did not possess the final number of infected students, but was aware that students have been admitted to hospital.


Fort Hare said 26 more students had contracted the virus, in addition to the 30 the university had announced last week. 

On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that 125 students from Fort Hare had tested positive for the virus. 

In the joint statement, Midgley and Buhlungu said their concern was necessitated by the fact that students from the two universities stay in and around Quigney in East London and tend to socialise together. 

On Sunday last week, Fort Hare said that the students who had tested positive had contracted the virus from attending parties in Quigney and after they had been at a tavern, in the same suburb, where none of the Covid-19 safety regulations had been adhered to. In the joint statement, it emerged that students from WSU had also attended the same parties and had visited the tavern. 

In his communiqué, Midgley said that as of today (Monday) until 8 November, academic and administrative contact activity between staff and students at the Buffalo City campus would be suspended. And, as of Tuesday students, will be confined to their residences until 8 November. The students will be given today to stock up on food, after which they will have to liaise with wardens if they need additional food while self-isolating. This will be delivered to them. 

“I urge everyone to please assist us to implement the proposed safety measures. For us to protect each other, we need a concerted disciplined effort to contain this virus. We need to work together as a community and please let us not be reckless with other people’s lives,” said Midgley. 

The decision by WSU comes after Universities South Africa (Usaf) — the association of the 26 vice-chancellors — on Thursday said it had “noted with grave concern, reports of reckless student behaviour on campuses” since lockdown levels one and two.

The organisation said students were throwing parties in their residences and attending night clubs where safety regulations were not being adhered to. 

Under lockdown level two a maximum of 66% of students were allowed to return to campus; under level one universities are welcoming 100% of their students. 

“Noting that Covid-19 remains alive and active in this country, as evidenced by over 1 000 new cases being reported daily, nationally, the vice-chancellors of all 26 public universities have cautioned students at their institutions to keep this in mind in their day-to-day behaviour on campuses and residences,” said Usaf in its statement

The organisation said it was worried that universities will hugely contribute to the new wave of Covid-19 cases in the country.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Business

Entrepreneurs strike Covid gold

Tshegofatso Mathe -
Some enterprising people found ways for their ventures to survive the strictest lockdown levels
Read more
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘My north star is the patient’

Eyaaz Matwadia -
Rhulani Nhlaniki is Pfizer’s cluster lead for sub-Saharan Africa. As Pfizer starts phase III of the clinical trial of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate, he tells Malaikah Bophela that if it is successful, the company will ensure the vaccine will be available to everyone who needs it
Read more
Opinion

No mention of Africa when it comes to US foreign policy

lerato tsebe -
During pre-election debates in the United States, very little has been said on how they view one of the world’s largest markets — which, in turn, is determined to come into its own
Read more
Coronavirus

World of vaccines is a ‘fiendishly’ complex one

thabani maphosa -
It is important that Africa, along with other regions of the Global South, builds its own vaccine-manufacturing capacity
Read more
National

Hawks swoop down with more arrests in R1.4-billion corruption blitz

khaya koko -
The spate of arrests for corruption continues apace in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF hid R200m expenditure on ‘Covid’ drug it can’t use

Sabelo Skiti -
Military health officials are puzzled by the defence department importing a drug that has not been approved for treating coronavirus symptoms from Cuba
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Toxic power struggle hits public works

With infighting and allegations of corruption and poor planning, the department’s top management looks like a scene from ‘Survivor’
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Politics

Free State branches gun for Ace

Parts of the provincial ANC will target their former premier, Magashule, and the Free State PEC in a rolling mass action campaign
Paddy Harper -
Read more

More top stories

Sport

Five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa case

Police minister Bheki Cela announced on Monday that his team has arrested five suspects who were allegedly involved in the killing of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Politics

EFF eyes municipalities ahead of 2021 local government elections

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party is preparing to govern in many municipalities from next year. It is also launching a programme to defend the rights of farm workers
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Coronavirus

WSU suspends classes and exams to avoid the spread of...

The university says it has to take the precautionary measures because 26 students have tested positive on its East London campus
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Business

Entrepreneurs strike Covid gold

Some enterprising people found ways for their ventures to survive the strictest lockdown levels
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now