 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Coronavirus

As CoronaVac trials kick off children talk about their views on Covid-19 vaccinations

KOTA KINABALU, SABAH, MALAYSIA - SEPTEMBER 08: A healthcare worker acknowledges a boy during a COVID-19 vaccination outreach program on September 08, 2021 in Kampung Lok Urai, a remote village at Gaya Island outskirt of Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia. Malaysia's vaccination efforts have started to reach the country's remote islands such as Gaya Island, off the coast of eastern Sabah state, which is located in Borneo. Better known for their white sand beaches and pristine waters, which were major attractions for divers and tourists before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the vaccination of populations in remote locations in Eastern Malaysia has been gathering pace as officials reach far-flung islands not often visited by teams of health workers. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)
0

About 2 000 South African children and adolescents from the age of six months to 17 years will take part in a global vaccine trial. 

They will be among the 14 000 children from five countries — South Africa, Chile, Philippines, Malaysia and Kenya.

The Numolux Group, a subsidiary of the Chinese-based vaccine manufacturer, Sinovac Biotech, has been given approval by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, together with Pharma Ethics and Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Research and Ethics Committee, to conduct the trials.

The multi-centre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase three clinical trial  will be run from seven clinical research sites in South Africa to evaluate the efficacy of two doses of CoronaVac against confirmed symptomatic Covid-19 cases, as well as the evaluation against hospitalisation and severe Covid-19 cases in children and adolescents.

The participants will receive two doses of the CoronaVac or a placebo 28 days apart, with safety evaluations being done seven days after vaccination and another 28 days after vaccination. 

The participants will be monitored for Covdi-19 symptoms and genomic mutations of any of the variants of concern. Investigators will follow confirmed Covid-19 cases until resolution. 

Until now, children from South Africa and other parts of the world were not eligible for any of the Covid-19 vaccines.

The United Kingdom is one of the few countries where children aged 12 to 17 have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

At least two million children in South Africa stand to benefit from the approval of a paediatric Covid-19 vaccine, should the CoroVac meet the regulatory authority’s safety and efficacy standards of at least 50%.

What children think about vaccination

Given concerns about their safety around unvaccinated adults and confusion emanating from rumours and anti-vaccination sentiments, children are thinking about what decision they would take should they be eligible for vaccination. 

Atlegang Moleke,16, who attends a high school in Thembisa, Gauteng, said she was concerned about her safety at school. She did not fully understand why people aged 60 and above were prioritised but still thought this decision was a good one.

“I think they did a good thing by vaccinating older people first. I would also get vaccinated should children be allowed to, because I don’t think it is wrong to get vaccinated even though people are saying negative things about vaccines, especially about the side-effects. But I think it is fine, as long as I am going to benefit from it [the vaccine].”

Her friend, Anita Vava, who is also 16, said she did not know anything about the vaccines but had heard rumours that they were bad.

“I would get vaccinated but I also don’t think it would be a good idea because a lot of people say negative things about vaccines,” she said. “I haven’t heard people saying positive things about them. Plus you also have to wait for hours when you get to vaccination sites.”

Although Atlegang said would not feel safe being taught by an unvaccinated teacher, she thought that people, including teachers, had the right to choose.

Anita agreed, saying: “I wouldn’t feel safe being taught by a teacher who hasn’t been vaccinated. But it is honestly their choice and not mine. At my school, they are all vaccinated. They didn’t want the vaccine at first but ended up getting vaccinated.”

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Marcia Zali
Marcia Zali is an award winning journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Luxury SUV allegedly bought with Ters payment fraud

Lindelani Gumede bought himself a luxury Audi Q2 and settled his brother’s R560 000 bond during a spending spree
khaya koko
Coronavirus

Vaccine certificates in South Africa ready for lift-off end of...

Digital certification looms, but questions remain on implementation, worldwide standardisation, fraud and the ethics of mandatory vaccinations
marcia zali & Chris Gilili

More top stories

Coronavirus

As CoronaVac trials kick off children talk about their views...

Children from the age of six months to 17 years will take part in vaccine trials
marcia zali
Business

Brics summit: Leaders focus on Covid-19 vaccine equality and potential...

President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed the need to pursue the United Nations’ sustainable development goals as well as climate action, peace and justice”
anathi madubela
National

Luxury SUV allegedly bought with Ters payment fraud

Lindelani Gumede bought himself a luxury Audi Q2 and settled his brother’s R560 000 bond during a spending spree
khaya koko
Coronavirus

Vaccine certificates in South Africa ready for lift-off end of...

Digital certification looms, but questions remain on implementation, worldwide standardisation, fraud and the ethics of mandatory vaccinations
marcia zali & Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×