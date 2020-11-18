Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

More provinces involved in matric exam paper leak

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga praised the hard work of teachers, which she said was behind South Africa's improved matric results, at the National Teaching Awards. (Delwyn Verasamy)
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Learners in eight provinces — all provinces except the Free State — have accessed the leaked mathematics paper two. 

This was revealed by the department of basic education chief director of national assessments and public examinations, Rufus Poliah, in a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon. 

The department announced on Monday that it had discovered the paper had been leaked hours before it was to be written. The department had earlier said that it appeared the paper had reached learners in Limpopo and Gauteng. 

Matric’s exam paper leaked

Poliah said grade 12 learners on the same WhatsApp group circulated the paper. He said the department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, was made aware of the leak in the early hours of Monday, when he received an email from a university student in Johannesburg who also runs a nongovernmental organisation that assists learners.

The student wrote in the email that he had received the question paper from four learners in Gauteng who wanted him to assist in answering it. 


“He became suspicious and forwarded [the question paper] to Mhlanga,” said Poliah. 

He added that his heart sank when he received an email from Mhlanga asking him to verify the authenticity of the question paper. It was indeed the maths paper two, which was written on Monday. 

Speaking at the same press briefing, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said she was very disappointed about the leak. 

Poliah emphasised that the leak of one question paper has no bearing on the integrity of the exam. However, going forward, until the last paper is written, the department will strengthen its controls by heightening security in all areas where question papers are kept; CCTV footage will be safeguarded, and the department will make it impossible for any official to access the strong room or any storage alone. He also said that the department would ensure that it closely supervises contract workers. 

According to Poliah, in addition to the department’s investigation, the Hawks are also tracing the origins of the leak. 

Motshekga said the leak was no longer an education matter but is now a legal issue, and that is why the department has sought the services of the Hawks. 

She cautioned that the sanctions for a learner who is found to have cheated in an exam are harsh. A learner faces a three-year ban from rewriting the exam; an official found to have leaked a paper might be jailed. 

The first investigation into the leak is expected to be concluded on 30 November; it must, among other things, establish the source of the leak and its extent. 

From this investigation, the department will decide whether a general rewrite for all the learners is necessary, or if a rewrite will be confined to the areas of the leak. Poliah said a general rewrite could happen only if all learners writing the paper had access to it.  

Another investigation will focus on where the WhatsApp message originated, and will include interviews with learners who were part of the WhatsApp chain. 

This is not the first time a matric paper has been leaked. In the 2016 matric exams, mathematics paper two was leaked to learners in Limpopo, who circulated it on WhatsApp. 

The department held the results of the affected schools while the Hawks and the police investigated. 

In 2015 a life science paper was leaked in the Vhembe district of Limpopo.

In 2014, the matric exam also faced a cheating scandal, involving 58 schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. It was discovered that group copying had taken place in a mathematics paper. This led to the results of several schools being nullified. More than 100 learners took the education department to court, demanding that their results be released

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Opinion

Teaching cannot live on technology alone

karin wolff -
The assumption of digital fluency for staff and students threatens a socially just education system
Read more
Education

Matric’s exam paper leaked

Bongekile Macupe -
Some learners in two provinces had access to the maths paper two leak a few hours before they sat for the exam
Read more
Opinion

Convoluted minds must also be heard

samke j ngcobo -
Mental illness carries a stigma, but with the publication of her book, Dr Ngcobo sheds light on living with bipolar disorder in an attempt to end judgment and educate people
Read more
Africa

Conflict in Cameroon: The schools caught in crossfire

daniel ekonde -
A slew of recent attacks in the country means sending your child to school can be a life or death decision
Read more
Education

How to create a new and better normal in the education sector

lance katz -
The education sector should use the opportunity of Covid-19 to address its challenges strategically
Read more
Education

Pre-service teachers adapt in a pandemic

rene lang & dean van der merwe & Sarah Gravett -
The coronavirus crisis unwrapped itself as a surprising gift for university educators
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Q&A Sessions: Legacy of giving, borne from poverty

Sello Hatang has been chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation for 12 years and has learned the value of kindness and to strive for excellence. He talks to Athandiwe Saba about how he values his difficult upbringing and to find time for those who matter the most
Athandiwe Saba -
Read more
Politics

DA zips lip on shadowy graft case

The party has allegedly ignored reports of kickbacks and claims of sexual harassment to protect a top councillor
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Education

More provinces involved in matric exam paper leak

The first investigation into the maths paper two leak is expected to be concluded by the end of November.
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Opinion

Eusebius McKaiser: Zuma’s recusal case is utterly unconvincing

The legal arguments put forward by the former president’s team are weak and inconsistent
Eusebius Mckaiser -
Read more
Africa

China blamed for Zambia’s debt, but the West’s banks and...

The narratives about the African country’s debt crisis are being used as fodder in geopolitical battles
Grieve Chelwa -
Read more
Sport

The beautiful game isn’t perfect

And it shouldn’t be. The search for absolute fairness is spoiling the way football is played
Luke Feltham -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.