 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Education

Building bridges across the unequal education divide

  
The Covid-19 pandemic has created a long-lasting crisis that will affect education for decades to come.
0

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a long-lasting crisis that will affect education for decades to come. Not only has the educational landscape shifted but South Africa’s high rate of inequality, unemployment and concomitant socioeconomic challenges have resulted in schools having to support many vulnerable learners beyond the classroom. Added to the pressure is the fear of falling short in terms of curriculum coverage and skills development, the poor socioemotional wellbeing of staff, learners, and their parents as well as the most recent considerations towards a full-time return to schools amid fears of the third wave. Although the conversation in general seems to be bleak for most learners, perhaps there are ways to build bridges across the privilege and disadvantage divide that can be offered as one solution to South Africa’s education challenges.

If school leader responses to the Covid-19 crisis were to be equity oriented, focusing on ensuring that no child in their community is left behind, then the Nel Noddings notion of a pedagogy of care can spread education goodwill in ways that could be of benefit to all. One example of this kind of goodwill is when head of department of physical sciences, Leon Roets became involved in the creation of video content for Subjex, a website that supports and prepares grade 12 learners for the matric exams. Although access to the material on the website is offered at a price for affluent learners, a collaborative endeavour with iSchoolAfrica, Tomorrow Trust and the Alexandra Education Committee offered free offline access to the videos to poorer learners. In another instance, a principal of a well-off primary school in Meyerton mentions “illegally” printing material and sharing it at pick-up points at the local shops so that they could support neighbouring schools, ensuring no child would be left behind.

The question then becomes: how do such examples of reaching out and building bridges provide for a much more egalitarian outlook towards the project of equal education for all? It was Scott McLeod and Shelley Dulsky in their 2021 Frontiers in Education article Resilience, reorientation, and reinvention: School leadership during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, who suggest that those school leaders best able to respond to the current crisis are those who have a vision founded on clear values that enable them to empower the wider community (including sister schools) by focusing on a wider “family” engagement so as to ensure no part of the community is isolated or left behind. These leaders also build organisational capacity by seeding and developing a network of empathy, encouragement  and support reminiscent of a caring community. In being equity-oriented, such leaders ensure that no child, not just in their school, but in their wider circle is left behind.

It is heartwarming to note that even where the focus has been on curriculum coverage and education outcomes, that some school leaders with an unshakable moral purpose did their best for children who were most at risk. These gains made during the pandemic for an egalitarian bridge built in support of all learning for all children should not be lost. The ways in which this can be done include zero-rated educational websites, public-private partnerships that can equitably fund technology access and crisis-prepared leaders who can innovatively work together to decrease the polarisation and inequality gaps that might just be the African solution needed for an African problem.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Kathija Yassim
Professor Kathija Yassim works in the department of education leadership and management at the University of Johannesburg
Leon Roets
Leon Roets is a master’s student in education

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Sisulu’s multimillion-rand housing ‘corruption’ headache in the Eastern Cape

National treasury and SIU flag gross misconduct in minister’s department with no heads rolling as millions keep disappearing
khaya koko
Environment

West Rand: ‘These mine dumps are destroying us’

Mining areas on the West Rand are ecologically dead because of poor rehabilitation
sheree bega

More top stories

Education

Parktown Boys’ principal to be reinstated after losing job over...

Gauteng department of education says it is disappointed with the education bargaining counsel’s order to reinstate Malcolm Williams
Politics

IEC says Covid-19 won’t stop 27 October elections

Election campaign and voter mobilisation launched on Wednesday as IEC gears up to host local government elections during pandemic
Chris Gilili
Business

SAA will have a strategic equity partner by August, says...

The airline’s outstanding government guaranteed debt is R6.4-million and the treasury says there are no new guarantees to mitigate future risks to the fiscus
emsie ferreira
Africa

What is the point of the Pan-African Parliament?

After years of searching for some kind of purpose, the beleaguered institution is finally in the spotlight – for all the wrong reasons
Simon Allison
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×