Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Kruger loses 70% of rhinos in 10 years

Rhino populations in the Kruger National Park have dropped by about 70% in the past decade because of the onslaught of poaching and prolonged drought. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
0

Rhino populations in the Kruger National Park have dropped by about 70% in the past decade because of the onslaught of poaching and prolonged drought. In its 2019-20 annual report, SANParks said that only about 3 549 white rhinos and 268 black rhinos remain in the Kruger.

The park has been hit by a “perfect storm”, said Mike Knight, the chairperson of the African rhino specialist group in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s species survival commission.

“For the Kruger, it’s size and position plays against it when you are trying to protect species populations,” he said, citing the park’s long, porous border with Mozambique.

The 2015-16 drought, Knight said, also placed rhinos under duress and female rhinos couldn’t conceive or had lost their calves, “which hammered the population even more”.

In its annual report, SANParks said its latest population estimates show that births equal combined natural and poaching deaths for the first time in five years.


“This bodes well for future population growth,” it said.

The nonprofit Save the Rhino said although the Kruger continues to be home to the world’s largest rhino population, the latest population numbers are a “stark reminder” of their fragility. “We cannot afford to let this downward trend continue.”

Earlier this week, the department of environment, forestry, and fisheries said that 394 rhino were poached last year compared with 594 in 2019, marking the sixth year that rhino poaching had continued to decrease in South Africa.

The country’s lockdown restrictions contributed in part to the decrease, as did the role of rangers and security personnel who remained at their posts and the additional steps taken by the government, said Barbara Creecy, the minister of environment, forestry, and fisheries.

The environment department said poachers killing cows also ultimately kill dependent calves and cause future loss of calves — this effect equates to an additional five rhinos lost to the population per loss of one cow, now and in future. “Poaching also causes factors such as social disruption of black rhino societies. Cows then conceive less often.”

It said the discovery of bovine TB in the Kruger rhino population effectively halted the translocation of rhino to other safer areas.

“Droughts also continue to have lingering effects. During the 2015-16 drought, white rhinos died naturally at twice the normal rate. The cows also did not conceive and Kruger recorded half the birth rate a year after the drought. Two years after the drought, however, Kruger recorded high recruitment rates because many cows simultaneously gave birth in that year. 

(John McCann/M&G)

“Most of those cows are now suckling calves and therefore not as many cows gave birth in 2020 compared to 2019. The gestation period for a rhino cow is 16 months and hence a rhino cow will only calf every 2.5 to three years,” the department added.

Knight said: “You’ve got to make sure you secure the parks, and at the same time you’ve got to give greater attention, as [the department] has been doing now, to chasing the middlemen, the moneybags, breaking the syndicates. Here we need greater cooperation between the private sector and [the department], and there needs to be greater cooperation between law enforcement agencies in South Africa and outside.”

The World Wildlife Fund for Nature South Africa said the rhino poaching reprise provided by the lockdown restrictions last year was a temporary pause “and that the pressure on our rhino populations, particularly in Kruger, remains very high”.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

R100-million: How one family captured the police

The family-run syndicate behind the alleged scam may have looted even more — as much as R1-billion
khaya koko
Politics

The RET forces in the ANC have asked the Hawks...

The fightback faction in the ANC has launched a bold attack on the president after Brian Molefe’s allegations at the Zondo commission
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira

More top stories

Environment

Kruger loses 70% of rhinos in 10 years

The good news is that the drought has eased, poaching is down and the environment department is now not only focusing on the poachers but is going after crime syndicates
sheree bega
Politics

Give Zuma a chance to reconsider defying ConCourt, says Ramaphosa

The former president is being advised by various leaders to appear before the state capture commission
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Zondo to consider ANC leaders’ role in abetting state capture

Evidence presented at the commission points to the governing party’s MPs not being allowed to carry out their oversight functions
emsie ferreira
National

State, private sector launch gender-based violence fund

Funded by the private sector, the government will be able to ‘scale up’ initiatives against this second pandemic
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.