Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Engen refuses to engage with Durban’s blast affected community

DECEMBER 09: Durban South residents protest at the Engen Refinery Gates on Tara Road on December 09, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance feel that the government and the Engen Oil company has failed to protect the Durban South community following an explosion at the Engen refinery last week. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

The chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on environment and fisheries Fikile Xasa demanded that Engen urgently meet with Wentworth’s community, in the south of Durban, which suffered after their plant blast in December.

The committee visited the plant following the 4 December explosion at the Engen refinery in Wentworth that left people homeless, some injured and a young girl severely burnt on her face and hands. At Friday’s visit, Engen was not present. Xasa said that the mega oil producer would need about R800-million to rebuild the refinery.

“Engen didn’t come to the meeting, saying they fear community members. We are not happy with that. Because upon arrival, we didn’t see a harmful community. We feel like they failed in their part,” said Xasa.
This is not the first time the committee has had a problem with Engen, said Xasa, adding that the company’s pollution and disregard for the environment has been a concern.

“In 2019 there were community members and activists who came to us concerned about their health in the same area and levelled complaints against them.
They [Engen] must meet the community and make peace and build trust. We also need an outcome of their ongoing investigation into the incident. Then we can make recommendations from that.”

Xasa said the purpose of the visit was to engage with the community as part of their oversight and because Engen’s report about the explosion had several gaps.  Affected families were booked into a bed-and-breakfast while others were moved to a development owned by the department of human settlements in Wentworth.


Fuel boycott looms over Engen refinery fire

Years of neglect

According to Frank Alexander, a Wentworth community representative, years of negligence, poor maintenance and lack of safety measures are the reasons why six families were left homeless by the explosion.

“The explosion was long coming. We have been vocal about the poor condition of that refinery even prior to it exploding. For over decades it’s been in a poor state and a danger. This refinery is the cause of all the pollution, asthma, diabetes and all other related illnesses,” he said.

Alexander said Engen refused to engage the community on Friday and said they would rather engage with the portfolio committee, as they fear community members.

“This shows how disrespectful they are of us as the affected people. We tried to engage them either on their site or outside, but they refused. If anything, we should be afraid of them for the harm they bring to our lives and the environment here.
“It is very disturbing to learn that they view us in that manner. The number of asthmatic people is the highest here, more than any other place. They refuse to take any responsibility for what happened and say their investigation into this is still ongoing. This speaks to their arrogance, which we hope the whole country is now able to witness,” said Alexander.

Desmond D’Sa, an environmental activist and member of the South Durban Environmental Alliance, said that they are not disregarding what Engen did for the families by providing shelter. However, still, the company doesn’t show enough care or concern about their livelihoods and their community.

The site has been closed since December while the investigation continues. 

D’Sa said the entire Engen plant is rusty and has been a ticking time bomb. The refinery has been operating for 66 years, and, according to D’sa, Engen has plans to shut it down in 2023.

“After so many years milking our community, we are scared they are just running away and will not leave anything for the people of this community after that.

“Now the disregard they showed on Friday was very shocking. They didn’t report anything. They just came with an empty presentation that had nothing about what happened. No respect at all even for the portfolio committee itself. They appointed a facilitator here whom we don’t trust. This whole thing affected our health and broke down people’s homes, but nothing is being done or said by Engen.” 

Engen spokesperson Gavin Smith did not respond to requests for comment. 

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is a climate and environmental journalist at the Mail & Guardian’s environmental unit, covering socioeconomic issues and general news. Previously, he was a fellow at amaBhungane, the centre for investigative journalism.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Covid caution infects investors

The pandemic has forced some companies to cancel or pause capital expenditure, jeopardising long-term economic growth
Sarah Smit
National

R100-million: How one family captured the police

The family-run syndicate behind the alleged scam may have looted even more — as much as R1-billion
khaya koko

More top stories

Environment

Engen refuses to engage with Durban’s blast affected community

Years of poor maintenance at Engen’s Durban plant caused pollution and December explosion
Chris Gilili
National

Panday indictment for Fifa fraud becomes a family affair

The Durban businessman’s family members will be arrested and will be back in the dock in May along with former KwaZulu-Natal cops.
emsie ferreira
Coronavirus

Government must find alternatives to AstraZeneca vaccine, say unions

Unions representing healthcare workers advise members to get vaccinated despite AstraZeneca postponement
marcia zali
Africa

Don’t Look the Other Way! Lessons in Leadership from a...

Former UN force commander Patrick Cammaert preferred asking for forgiveness than permission
david l smith
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.