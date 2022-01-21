Africa’s first green school ‘cultivates a love of nature’

To learn about fractions, the learners at the Green School South Africa bake cookies. And to understand how the water cycle works, they head outdoors “to play with it”.

“We have such fun with our learners because you get to be real,” says Alba Brandt, the co-founder of the school. “Doing things hands-on is how kids learn best.”

The school, which is situated in the Paarl-Franschhoek Valley, uses its indigenous gardens, vegetable gardens, orchards and grain fields as outdoor extensions of its classrooms. These “not only teach us about maths and chemistry, but re-establish the tie between us as humans and our nourishment, and connect the school community to the land,” according to its website.

Africa’s first green school opened its doors in February last year and educates for sustainability through community-integrated, entrepreneurial learning in a natural environment. It has attracted learners from across South Africa, as well as international learners from countries including Japan, Kenya, the US, Spain and Portugal.

It is part of the Global Green School Network, which was founded in Bali in 2008. The network includes a school in New Zealand and another in Mexico set to open this year.

According to the school’s prospectus, it has a homegrown, comprehensive green studies curriculum that focuses on ecology and sustainability, with a “hands-on approach” that allows learners to “get their hands dirty” and “get mud between their toes”, while reinforcing the essential skills of reading, writing, maths and science.

This curriculum aims to nurture respect for the natural world, heighten children’s environmental awareness, promote stewardship and develop deep ecological values, among other goals.

Currently, 170 learners are enrolled in the school in its first phase; in its second phase, this will reach 500.

“This was all really daunting to do, because we didn’t know whether we were going to attract people,” Brandt says. “It’s a different model. We didn’t know how long it would take us to reach capacity for the first phase and we did that in less than a year. So now we’re ready to move onto the next phase and so when the school is full it will have 500 kids, from three-year-olds till matric.”

For now, the school caters for three-year-olds and learners up to grade nine. This will be extended to grade 10 next year.

“Generally it’s about R4 500 a month for the little ones, and it goes up to R12 000 a month for the oldest ones,” Brandt says.

This amount does not include the sizable “once-off” annual fee of about R51 000 for three-and four-year-olds, which increases to about R131 000 for grade nine learners.

“One of the reasons that we’re so expensive is because we’ve got double the amount of teachers — one teacher for 10 kids — so you can sit down with them every day, with every child and you know where they are. And you do that by interacting with them, asking the questions directly, by having a lot of full-on engagements,” Brandt says.

There are no exams or tests, “because research has shown this does not help learning”.

The campus is designed to world-class sustainability standards. It includes solar power and has “a strong focus on water, with climate-specific water management systems that treat, infiltrate and reuse all water resources on site”.

The fresh produce from the school’s vegetable garden supplies the school kitchen, and organic waste is composted on site. According to Brandt, the visibility of this regenerative cycle, along with other biophilic aspects of life on campus, is, in turn, incorporated into the school curriculum.

“We follow the international green school curriculum and certain pedagogical approaches that are different from conventional schools … Because we’re so focused on sustainability in all the different grades and, as far as possible into the learning programme, we’ve got a very systematic, structured approach about how to teach kids about the environment,” she says.

“You don’t start with massive unsolvable problems that are going to overwhelm kids — you start with joy, beauty and wonder, and then ownership and agency and ability to bring about change. What we do is we take the little ones into nature and show them how beautiful, magnificent and miraculous it is.”

This, Brandt says, cultivates a love for nature “because the idea is that what you’ll love, you’ll want to protect one day”.

As the children grow older, they start with small challenges. “This could be about what waste we generate in our classrooms and what we are going to do with this waste because it’s something we’ve got control over.

“And we can decide what we buy for our classroom and whether we separate it and then what happens to it. That circles onto campus and your homes. Then at the high school level, we start with what we do about recycling in a town like Paarl.”

Since its construction began, the school has pursued a zero-waste policy and worked with other local schools for Zero Waste Week last week, a campaign that aims to raise awareness about the environmental effects of waste.

Sustainable: The Green School near Paarl is Africa’s first. Its syllabus focuses on ecology through which maths, reading, writing and science is taught. Photo: David Harrison

It has also partnered with parents and local businesses, particularly restaurants, to collect enough glass to make its recycling efforts viable.

For Brandt, it’s about shifting perceptions. Instead of providing bins for organic waste, wheelbarrows are placed around the campus. “A wheelbarrow has a very different connotation from a bin,” she says. “A bin suggests ‘something you throw away’, [whereas] a wheelbarrow suggests something you look after and reuse.”

One thing she is pleased about is how the school has cut out paper. The average school prints between 100 000 to 250 000 pages a year. “Then what happens is that you have to do all those worksheets, and then they’re pasted into books, so it’s double the amount of paper you’re using, plus you’re using the glue that goes in between. And, then at the end of the year, you throw this away.

“We don’t use worksheets; we don’t print … We’ve intentionally made printing really hard for the teachers and we have got this stupid, old printer. So let the kids write in their books, instead of printing more and more out. Last year, we printed 1 016 pages across the entire school,” Brandt says.

“It does mean then it’s a lot of work for teachers because you can’t rely on, ‘I’m printing these worksheets for the kids, they’re going to do them, I’m going to mark them.’ You have to sit and engage with each child every day.”