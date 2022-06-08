Subscribe

Environment

SA’s poorly-documented mountains are vital water towers for millions of people

"The Maloti-Drakensberg alone supports 30 million people, sending water as far as Upington.” (Photo by Hoberman Collection/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
0

As a youngster growing up on Gauteng’s West Rand, Ralph Clark had plenty of open spaces he could disappear into and explore: waterfalls, open protea savanna, old mine workings and caves.  

Now, as the director of the Afromontane Research Unit at the University of the Free State, Clark jokes that although he gets paid to climb mountains, the reality is that he does a lot of desk work “to enable others in our team to climb mountains”.

Still, the Maloti-Drakensberg is only 40 minutes from campus and an hour from home. “I do have the privilege of getting into the mountain much more regularly than someone based further afield, for both work and recreation.” 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Zuma can now pursue private prosecution of Billy Downer on...

The former president has been issued with a certificate from the National Prosecuting Authority that allows him to pursue a case against the state prosecutor
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

SA’s poorly-documented mountains are vital water towers for millions of...

M&G PREMIUM

They also boast exceptional biodiversity but invasive species, overgrazing and climate change are destroying them with dreadful consequences
sheree bega
Health

When all else fails: Why people opt for backstreet abortions

Abortion is legal in South Africa. But bad treatment, stigma, a lack of privacy and long waiting periods for abortions at government clinics can drive people to illegal providers
mohale moloi yolanda mdzeke
Opinion

OPINION| Africa’s urbanisation is an opportunity to create great cities

The combination of a population set to double by 2050 and the world’s fastest rate of urbanisation means African cities will face challenges of sustainable growth
danga mughogho
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×