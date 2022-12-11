Just transition: Mpumalanga Eskom employees in the dark

As South Africa tries to shift to low-carbon energy, Eskom will shut down ageing coal stations, repurposing them as renewable energy plants.

Eskom says no jobs will be lost. But people at Hendrina and Komati coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga say they “don’t know what a just transition is”, creating concerns about their futures.

Repurposing the Camden, Hendrina and Grootvlei coal-fired power plants with renewable generation capacity will come with a $2.6 billion price tag, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said in a recent reply to parliamentary questions.