Just transition: Mpumalanga Eskom employees in the dark

As South Africa tries to shift to low-carbon energy, Eskom will shut down ageing coal stations, repurposing them as renewable energy plants.
Eskom says no jobs will be lost. But people at Hendrina and Komati coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga say they “don’t know what a just transition is”, creating concerns about their futures.
Repurposing the Camden, Hendrina and Grootvlei coal-fired power plants with renewable generation capacity will come with a $2.6 billion price tag, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said in a recent reply to parliamentary questions.
Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world
Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
Looking for another offer?
Your M&G
Did you enjoy this feature? The Mail & Guardian has a proud 35 year history of producing South Africa’s best-informed, independent journalism. Since the very beginning, we have relied on the support of paying subscribers to fund our writers.
Doing so guarantees our editorial independence and enables us to survive no matter what the bad actors, the economy or Covid-19 throws at us. Want to support the Mail & Guardian? You can get unlimited access to all of stories, plus our weekly crossword and subscriber events from just R99 a month.