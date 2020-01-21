LOGIN
Subscribe
FridayTop Six

Drawn Lines: About the place of work in the struggle

The People Shall Govern
The People Shall Govern (Medu Art Ensemble) (Delwyn Verasamy)
0

An interesting exchange on the relationship between art and South Africa’s liberation politics —  in the form of Athi Mongezeleli Joja’s review of Judy Seidman’s Drawn Lines exhibition and Seidman’s response in an open letter — occurred recently. 

It was notable because South Africa does not have a strong culture of robust discussion and criticality in contemporary art discourse. For this, we can blame the neoliberal commodification of art, which has alienated the artist and placed them in the subject-position of “hustler”, with the critic as “player-hater”. This, by the way, goes for all fields of art. 

As a student of black historiography, I was more interested in this debate’s implications for South African liberation historiography than in formal and aesthetic matters. What follows is  less a defence of Joja; rather, it is a defence of intellectual tradition he speaks from.

After reading Seidman’s response, I was struck by how it seemed as if she had not heard what Joja was saying at all. Instead she mobilised the illustrious names of her black Medu Art Ensemble colleagues and comrades as a sjambok with which to beat the critic — who, at best, is portrayed as a historical revisionist and, at worst, a reactionary.


Her question, “Are you suggesting that people of this stellar calibre passively accepted a working environment in which ‘white people become the default tutors to black people’?”, sounds like a “Who are you to question these struggle icons’ radicality (and, by extension, mine)?” clapback. Seidman’s question is disingenuous if one considers the problematic nature of white-women tutorship of black artists that attends to South African art historiography – which is itself a discipline whose dominance by white women “is especially glaring,” as artist-scholar Sharlene Khan observed in her essay, Doing it for Daddy, in 2011. In this essay, Khan argued that the post-1994 dispensation has seen white women take up positions of leadership in many art institutions, with the white supremacist capitalist patriarchal power structures (to borrow from black feminist theorist bell hooks) remaining intact.

Disparate liberation traditions

Throughout her response, Seidman evinces an ignorance of the various intellectual traditions that have shaped the ideology and strategy of this country’s liberation movements. Her ignorance leads her to assume that the ANC’s approach (to which Medu was aligned) to the national and/or colonial question is the only legitimate one. Joja’s Afro-pessimistic critique of “cultural work” — which Seidman seemingly misreads as a reference to the Marxist Workers’ Tendency of the ANC — invokes a liberation tradition that refuses the notion of work itself because of its instrumentality in colonial-modern governmentality. 

Following the African-American political philosopher and black studies theorist Cedric Robinson, we can refer to this tradition as the Black Radical Tradition. Its actors include runaway slaves from the Cape Colony, amaqaba and the tsotsis of urban South Africa in the 20th century. What connects these seemingly disparate figures is that none of them are afforded proper revolutionary subjectivity in the Marxist framework of the National Democratic Revolution, which informs the ANC’s strategy and tactics.


Seidman’s failure to hear Joja reminded me of African-American historian and writer Saidiya Hartman’s trenchant observation that “the history of black counter-historical projects is one of failure, precisely because these accounts have never been able to install themselves as history, but rather are insurgent, disruptive narratives that are marginalised and derailed before they ever gain a footing.” Joja’s call for us to “refuse to take theories of commitment only at face value” should be heard as a call for counter-histories of the anticolonial struggle that will eschew grand narratives of progress in favour of historical narratives that aim at the recreation of black life.

Njabulo Zwane is a writer and scholar of Black cultural his- and her-stories    

Njabulo Zwane
Njabulo Zwane is a writer and scholar of Black cultural his- and her-stories

Recommended

Top Six

Historic Trump impeachment trial to begin in earnest

-
President Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial begins in earnest on Tuesday in the Senate, with Democrats calling for his removal from...
Read more
Analysis

Democracy and charisma: A dangerous liaison

-
In India and the Philippines, strongmen have consolidated immense power through democratic means. How do we explain this?
Read more
Africa

AU pushes the frontiers of transitional justice

-
Now these important policy developments must be implemented
Read more
National

Amended Refugee Act restricts fundamental rights

-
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has defended the new amendments to the Refugees Act that came into effect at the...
Read more
Friday

Sosela’s one-stop-legal-shop for the arts

-
Three lawyers, two of them from corporates, have set up a firm offering legal and business advice
Read more
Sport

Blood, sweat and cheers

-
A new Netflix docuseries follows underestimated athletes willing to put their bodies on the line for their sport
Read more
National

Court dissolves local municipality

-
Landmark judgment paves the way for South Africans to use legal system to hold councils responsible
Read more
Friday

The Weekend Guide

-
For good vibes and an arts fix, don't miss this
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Africa

Isabel dos Santos did not loot Angola alone

Once again, Western auditing and consulting firms shamelessly facilitated corruption on an international scale
-
Read more
National

R1.1-billion land claim ‘captured’

This story was produced in partnership with Pulitzer Center. Details of the land claim settlement for MalaMala, one...
-
Read more
National

Lekwa municipality won’t answer questions about why children died in...

Three children are dead. More than a dozen homes have been gutted by fires in the past six months. And, as...
-
Read more
National

Failure to investigate TRC cases during the Mandela era delayed...

Counsel for late trade unionist Neil Aggett’s family decries the slow pace of instituting an inquest into his death
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Article

Upskill yourself to land your dream job in 2020

-
If you received admission to an IIE Higher Certificate qualification, once you have graduated, you can articulate to an IIE Diploma and then IIE Bachelor's degree at IIE Rosebank College.
Read more
Press Releases

South Africans unsure of what to expect in 2020

-
Almost half (49%) of South Africans, 15 years and older, agree or strongly agree that they view 2020 with optimism.
Read more
Press Releases

KZN teacher educators jet off to Columbia University

-
A group of academics were selected as participants of the programme focused on PhD completion, mobility, supervision capacity development and the generation of high-impact research.
Read more
Press Releases

New-style star accretion bursts dazzle astronomers

-
Associate Professor James O Chibueze and Dr SP van den Heever are part of an international team of astronomers studying the G358-MM1 high-mass protostar.
Read more
Press Releases

2020 risk outlook: Use GRC to build resilience

-
GRC activities can be used profitably to develop an integrated risk picture and response, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN voted best mobile network

-
An independent report found MTN to be the best mobile network in SA in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Read more
Press Releases

Is your tertiary institution is accredited?

-
Rosebank College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education, which is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training.
Read more
Press Releases

Is your tertiary institution accredited?

-
Rosebank College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education, which is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.