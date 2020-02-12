How Joseph Shabalala’s Mambazo chopped the competition down

The idea of being divinely gifted, to such an extent as to dream lucidly of your artistic purpose and material, is a trope that often artists subscribe to. Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Mxoveni Mshengu Bigboy Shabalala, whose death at the age of 78 was announced on Tuesday morning, deployed this gift expertly as the foundational myth of the group. This was perhaps purposeful, as it enhanced Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s mystique and helped them to maintain a gulf between their group and the thousands of other scathamiya groups in operation in the 1960s, when the collective was formed.

“He was prolific, always singing and writing,” says cousin and longtime group member Albert Mazibuko, on the phone from San Diego, where Ladysmith Black Mambazo was on yet another United States tour. “But he’d say he had these dreams in 1964 over an extended period of about six months. He dreamt of an ensemble, he said, dressed in robes, performing a particular repertoire rich in harmony and melody. He said he couldn’t hear the language but he could hear the sound. The group he had at the time couldn’t catch it when he relayed it, but he persevered.”

Shabalala’s dreams set him off on a quest to improve on the sound of isicathamiya, or cothoza mfana (an acapella sound that had metamorphosed from Zulu wedding songs) to such an extent that he had sought to recruit handpicked members to the group. “He tried to get myself and my brother, Milton, into the group in 1967 but the others protested … he eventually did so in 1969,” says Mazibuko. The group consisted of six members at that point.

“That day he taught us two songs, Nkosi Yamakhosi, then Buya Dudu Wami, which had a choreographed step to it. From there we never looked back.”

Complex harmonies

Mazibuko says Shabalala’s drive — from their base of rented accommodation at KwaNgubane in Clermont — was to complicate the harmonies and the melodies and to flesh out the storytelling potential of the music. “I guess for him the stories and the metaphors came as some kind of a flow. I remember the one song, which has never been recorded, called Nankugesi, the words went, ‘Nankugesi, ubhampa emafini. [There is electricity bouncing off the clouds].’ He was sitting ePholweni (where we grew up in Ladysmith) watching as the moon would flit between the clouds.”

Mazibuko recalls their early days working at Grinaker (from the late 1960s to the early 1970s), as filled with music during break times and during the mechanical work. “When we got home, we practised for hours from 6pm. On Saturdays, there’d be competitions, in Clermont but also in different parts of the city like KwaMashu, the YMCA in Beatrice Street, in Congella, near King Edward Hospital and other places.” The group’s first album, Amabutho, released by Gallo, sold 25 000 copies, getting gold certification at the time.

“By that time we had been kicked out because we were always late to work on Mondays,” recalls Mazibuko. “In 1973, there were petrol shortages, so sometimes we couldn’t make it back to Durban on time if we’d been travelling to, say Johannesburg or Pretoria, because garages would close on Friday [at] around 6pm and only reopen on Monday at 6am.”

Despite the album’s relative success, Mazibuko remembers the early years as characterised by thriftiness and the pooling of resources. “We built rooms, but many of us were still in Clermont in Nduduma.” Although they played Southern Africa regularly, Mazibuko says it was an invitation to a festival in Germany in 1981 that precipitated a change in fortune. The footage from that performance somehow landed up in the hands of Paul Simon, planting a seed for their eventual Graceland collaboration.



Evading censorship

Musicologist Sazi Dlamini believes Shabalala’s primary legacy is in how he expanded the music’s visibility through his openness to collaboration, taking it out the country as they did through Graceland, on which they worked with Paul Simon. “They were persistent and prolific in the 1970s when Radio Zulu was prominent and isicathamiya grew as a genre at the time. This is partly because it was nonthreatening, benign music,” Dlamini says. “Censorship was at its prime at that time and isicathamiya was docile and was associated with religion through the mission infrastructure. As time went on, the migrant labour system gave it impetus as a way of reinforcing homeboy networks.”

In its essence, Dlamini believes the style was not necessarily acapella. “Solomon Linda’s Mbube has a guitar and a banjo; traces of isicathamiya were in popular music in all its forms. The acapella aspect has something to do with the growth of radio and the ethnic nationalism that came with that — the splitting up of communities,” Dlamini says. “Radio was used as a tool to erase the memory of places like Mkhumbane and Sophiatown [and the cultural mixing that they embodied]. Isicathamiya emphasised linguistic striations. It was used to enforce ethnic differences. Just like maskanda has been used in that way.”

Rhythm and blues flavour

Elaborating on Shabalala’s innovations within the form, Durban Black Drifters founder and scathmiya promoter Chris Ntuli says Shabalala brought a kind of rhythm and blues flavour to the style, one that moved away from the high-pitched stylings of the day. “Cothoza comes in different forms, usually identifiable by region. The Midlands (where members of Black Mambazo were from) were the foundation of the isithululu style, which was sort of low pitched, in the key of “E”, if you want to talk staff notation. It’s a kind of lullaby music,” Ntuli says. “Whereas in KwaZulu areas like Empangeni, you encounter a high-pitched sound called bombing, to use a term Thulasizwe Nkabinde coined.”

“The scene they found was dominated by what people called ‘isikhwela joe’, which meant to project through the hall, because there were no microphones,” says Derrick Mlambo, of the group Kholwa Brothers. “They brought the tone down and made it dynamic. The harmonies were low and had a calming effect. They made the music listenable, if you can imagine sitting down under a tree. It became intricate, like jazz. If you listen to jazz it is meditative, the confluence of all these different sounds, the voices, the messages into this symphonic whole. They also sang to the times and the changing of the times.

“Joseph has been ill for these past seven years and in his illness, I felt like there were so many things he could have said, through his compositions, about what has been happening in this country, in his own charismatic way of phrasing. But I guess we’ll never know, now,” Mlambo adds.

Today Ladysmith Black Mambazo, headed by several of Shabalala’s sons, continue to tour and record but, Ntuli believes, something of the group’s essence has been lost. “Those rich bass harmonies are no longer there, people like Rusel Mthembu and many others are no longer there. But I mean, that’s like crying about the Kaizer Chiefs of yesteryear. What Shabalala established cannot be undone as people continue to mimic and build from it.”

