Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

The Portfolio: Neo Matloga

'Mokibelo' - Collage, charcoal, liquid charcoal & ink on canvas, 180cm x 320cm, 2020. (Neo Matloga/ Stevenson)
0

When I went for my residency in Amsterdam, I was an oil painter. At that time, I took many pictures as a way to document. I came back here and I saw many family albums. I was also taking a lot of photographs of images from newspapers, anything from the Mail & Guardian to the Daily Sun. If I saw interesting expressions, I’d snap that. At some point, I had a whole archive of different expressions.

Coming into my second year of the residency, I felt that oil painting is so sophisticated and I wanted something that could depict my rawness. So I started making line drawings; then I started adding some ink to the line drawings. I printed the photos that I had and I started destroying the faces with scissors, so that I had folders of different body parts.

Initially I had about 48 collages of faces. It was politicians, sportsmen and -women, family members, actors. What they had in common was that they were portraits of black people. I arranged them into a grid and titled that installation Black Collages. I then moved to painting with ink and charcoal and collaging simultaneously, seeing how these materials cohered.

At some point, going back to live in Amsterdam and being frustrated, I’d say there was a political undertone. I was mad at the racial politics in the Netherlands; people having all these preconceived notions about black faces. I’d come across it in a very subtle way. What I noticed was that a black face is seen as a distortion. I felt the work was disappropriating the racist gaze. 

It was a reaction to many things, and I could say that there was a childishness to the work because I was exploring. For drawing, I’ve been using ink, charcoal and liquid charcoal. The drying process is very fast, so I need to be confident in my execution. The process forces me to be brave. 

I was drawn to everyday scenes because I wanted to depict people continuing with their lives. Because of the materials I use, the process can be unpredictable, leaving me kind of surprised. I marvel at how characters get into conversation with one another. Not knowing what the characters were saying was motivation to make more artworks. 

As I amass more work, there have been so many technical things to consider, like the ink I am using and the paper the images are printed on. There are many I called “failed paintings”, about three of every four. But these are paintings that I revisit with more experience and knowledge. 

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.


Neo Matloga

Recommended

Friday

Stevie, Festac and a grenade

-
The singer recalls her time with Stevie Wonder at Festac, as well as her escape from an explosion
Read more
Friday

From festival to John Vorster: Molefe Pheto on attending Festac ’77 uninvited

-
The musician and activist relives the political import of Festac '77
Read more
Friday

Festac, the ANC and the arts

-
Keorapetse Kgositsile played a vital part in elevating the position of the cultural worker
Read more
Friday

Wole Soyinka: The mystery of the mask

-
You Must Set Forth At Dawn chronicles events in the writer’s life, inc
Read more
Friday

The Sisterhood: Reviving the evidence of things not seen

-
The Sisterhood reminds us that Black women are always our own antidote, our own cure. It was a refuge and refusal conceived by women who cared even when they didn’t have to
Read more
Friday

Reproducing Festac ’77: A secret among a family of millions

-
An interview with Chimurenga founder Ntone Edjabe about his latest project
Read more
Friday

Miriam Makeba: 9 passports, no pass

-
In this poetic commentary on Dathini Mzayiya’s video portrait of Miriam Makeba, Lindokuhle Nkosi inscribes moments of death, spiritual calling, sorrow and exile born by Makeba, during her singular and passionate life
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio: Manyaku Mashilo

-
"Black womxn professionals are at the bottom of this food chain. For me, my position has really helped me to take myself seriously in a world in which few people do."
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Judge trashes entire lockdown regime as constitutionally flawed

The high court ruling will delight gatvol South Africans but is unlikely to stand the test of time
-
Read more
Opinion

Eusebius McKaiser: Two important lessons to learn about racists

The racially intolerant act to keep black people in “their place”, some even while claiming they're allies
-
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now