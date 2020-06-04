The Portfolio: Neo Matloga

When I went for my residency in Amsterdam, I was an oil painter. At that time, I took many pictures as a way to document. I came back here and I saw many family albums. I was also taking a lot of photographs of images from newspapers, anything from the Mail & Guardian to the Daily Sun. If I saw interesting expressions, I’d snap that. At some point, I had a whole archive of different expressions.

Coming into my second year of the residency, I felt that oil painting is so sophisticated and I wanted something that could depict my rawness. So I started making line drawings; then I started adding some ink to the line drawings. I printed the photos that I had and I started destroying the faces with scissors, so that I had folders of different body parts.

Initially I had about 48 collages of faces. It was politicians, sportsmen and -women, family members, actors. What they had in common was that they were portraits of black people. I arranged them into a grid and titled that installation Black Collages. I then moved to painting with ink and charcoal and collaging simultaneously, seeing how these materials cohered.

At some point, going back to live in Amsterdam and being frustrated, I’d say there was a political undertone. I was mad at the racial politics in the Netherlands; people having all these preconceived notions about black faces. I’d come across it in a very subtle way. What I noticed was that a black face is seen as a distortion. I felt the work was disappropriating the racist gaze.

It was a reaction to many things, and I could say that there was a childishness to the work because I was exploring. For drawing, I’ve been using ink, charcoal and liquid charcoal. The drying process is very fast, so I need to be confident in my execution. The process forces me to be brave.

I was drawn to everyday scenes because I wanted to depict people continuing with their lives. Because of the materials I use, the process can be unpredictable, leaving me kind of surprised. I marvel at how characters get into conversation with one another. Not knowing what the characters were saying was motivation to make more artworks.

As I amass more work, there have been so many technical things to consider, like the ink I am using and the paper the images are printed on. There are many I called “failed paintings”, about three of every four. But these are paintings that I revisit with more experience and knowledge.