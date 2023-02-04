Objects of Desire: Hit refresh

As the seasons start to change, and the reality of a new year kicks in, it may be time for a wardrobe update with clean, cool and eclectic colours. After years of trendy neutrals, get into step with a welcome dose of pop and a sprinkle of spice.

In the bag

While Telfar fans have been grabbing every new colour drop of the brand’s extremely coveted bags, they have also been begging the designer to drop wallets — and their wishes have been granted. Released in 17 colours, the new genuine leather wallets match the hues of the Telfar shopping bags. Debossed text lines the inside, while Telfar’s emblematic logo adorns the exterior. Grab a new wallet for the new year through Telfar.

House of Halston

Bring something different into your living area with Tonic Design’s Halston slipper chair — a clean-cut, discotheque-style statement, inspired by the iconic fashion designer Halston. When you are curled up in this armchair, sipping champagne, you can easily imagine Bianca Jagger riding past you on a white horse in Studio 54. Available through Tonic.

Suki Suki now

In today’s grooming landscape, you do not need to look too far for natural care for your hair and skin. Suki Suki Natural care is the purveyor of made-in-South Africa, handmade self-care products for hair and skin. Founder Linda Gieskes-Mwamba says “suki” means “hair” in her home of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and “happiness” in Hindi. Grab the Suki Suki Miraculous Oil for hair protection and restoration. Available through Arc Stores.

Heaven scent

Did you ever dream of having a treehouse as a child? Byredo brings this fantasy to life with Treehouse, a woody scent with an undercurrent of spice. Favoured by scent connoisseurs, as well as those who enjoy the finer things in life, Treehouse is an indulgent way to breathe fresh air into your space. Available through Skins Cosmetics.