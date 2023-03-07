Subscribe

Uber Glam: Celebrating 25 years of the SA Style Awards

SA Style Awards 132: 2023 SA Style Awards winners included Kim Jayde, Boity Thulo, and Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse. (photo supplied)
Hot on the heels of the world’s fashion weeks, the SA Style Awards spotlighted the most stylish movers, makers and shakers in South Africa. Those whose sartorial vibe has elevated their places in South African society painted Hyde Park Corner red in February with the theme “Uber Glam — Dare To Be Red”. 

The awards do not only recognise those in the fashion and fashion-adjacent industries, but also those who are known for their achievements which have impacted their respective industries in some definable way. 

“Over the 25 years that it has been in existence, the SA Style Awards has redefined the meaning of style, in every sphere, including in business,” the SA Style Awards said in a statement.

Beyond the optics of “style”, such as flamboyant fabrics, statement shades and the latest trending shoes, the SA Style Awards categories spanned honours like most stylish changemakers, musical performing artists and “the next big thing”. 

Soweto street style 

The highest honour of the evening, South Africa’s Most Stylish, went to Soweto’s musical legend Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse who wore a piece made by tailors in Soweto, signalling a shout out to his origins. Also hailing from Soweto, the award for the Most Stylish Changemaker went to Refilwe Modiselle, one of the continent’s top models and award-winning actresses born with albinism. 

Of course, those who strut their style through performance art were honoured. Boity Thulo took home Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music and is known for being stylish on stage as one South Africa’s top female rappers who also sashayed into the amapiano world.

Previous SA Style Awards winners include Charlene, Princess of Monaco, Charlize Therone, Riky Rick and the late AKA

While legends were recognised, so were those on the rise — who represent the new style of creators and disruptors. The Next Big Thing Award recognised Galaletsang ‘Halle’ Robinson, one of TikTok’s favourite young makeup artists who blends her craft and creativity with authentic African, youthful style. 

The SA Style Awards goes beyond recognising only what celebrities wear, but what they have accomplished. Style choices exude the identities of  creative disruptors, business makers and the next big thing. Style is also about how you carry yourself — it can be a form of storytelling, too. 

Kimberley Schoeman

Friday

