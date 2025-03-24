Arts & Culture Trust Nyoloha Scholarship Programme applications close 30 March

The Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) is reminding talented young South Africans with a passion for arts and culture wishing to apply for the ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme (NSP) 2025 that applications close at midnight on Sunday 30 March. Space is limited and late applications will not be considered.

The ACT NSP for 2025 is for young South African visual and performing artists with a specific interest in studying arts at a tertiary or accredited arts institution in South Africa. If you are between the ages of 17 and 25, and eager to pursue a career in the arts, the ACT NYC could be the life-changing opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Visit www.act.org.za/nyoloha to see if you qualify, then submit your application. The end of March is drawing close. Don’t delay.

The ACT NSP is a partnership between the ACT and the Nedbank Arts Affinity, supported by Nedbank, Sun International and the MTN Foundation South Africa. This joint initiative creates an opportunity for a young, qualifying performing artist and a visual/digital artist to receive professional arts training and potential scholarship funding towards higher education, which is limited to covering registration fees, tuition fees and books or related study materials. The scholarship amount is dependent on the institution of choice and is limited to R300 000 per person.

The undergraduate scholarship programme is aimed at youths aged 17 to 25, who are either currently in matric, or already have matric with university undergraduate or college admission, who are not already studying arts and are not professionals. The goal of this scholarship is to help these youths earn their first qualification in the performing, visual or digital arts at a South African tertiary institution or an ACT-approved, accredited institution. One successful applicant in each category, that is performing arts and visual or digital arts, will receive a scholarship to start their studies in the 2026 academic year.

The dynamic training component of the programme, which rolls out bi-weekly on Saturdays, is designed to empower the selected participants by combining practical exercises, mentorship and collaboration. Participants will develop their technical skills, creative expression and professional readiness for the creative and cultural industries.

The ACT NSP balances virtual training workshops, creative projects and industry exposure to foster artistic growth for selected participants. The programme will enable key skills and knowledge transfer in each participant’s choice of discipline, be it singing, acting, dance or visual or digital art, and ensure that they become well-versed in the technical and artistic aspects of mixed reality and AI tools.

2023 ACT NSP Visual Arts winner Azanda Nyangintsimbi says, “Being a recipient of the ACT scholarship was a pivotal moment in my career. It felt incredibly empowering to have my potential recognised and supported by such an organisation.”

The scholarship has been instrumental in her growth as an artist, allowing her to access top-tier education and immerse herself in an inspiring artistic community.

“I am deeply grateful to ACT for its unwavering support and for playing such a crucial role in my artistic journey.”

Details of the application process as well as information, audition monologue, required documents and resources for the ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme are available at www.act.org.za/nyoloha. Applicants must ensure that they meet all the application requirements.

Professional artists and performers, as well as anyone with an arts qualification or if currently registered or accepted at a tertiary institution in 2025, are excluded from participating. Exclusion also applies to those who may have previously participated in the ACT NSP over the past three years.

ACT, together with long-term partner Nedbank and returning partners Sun International and MTN South Africa, strongly believes in helping to build a better, more educated and sustainable arts industry in South Africa. The ACT NSP rewards commitment, excellence and growth potential.Don’t forget to visit www.act.org.za/nyoloha before 30 March 2025 to view the ACT NSP open-call details and start paving your way to a brighter future.