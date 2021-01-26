Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

Covax will take excess doses of Covid vaccines off the hands of rich countries

A worker shows a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the arrival of the first shipment in France in the AP-HP central pharmacy on the outskirts of Paris on December 26, 2020. (Photo by Stephane De Sakutin/Pool/AFP)
0

Countries have ordered an estimated 800-million more doses of the Covid-19 vaccines than their populations need, global vaccine alliance Gavi chief executive Seth Berkley said on Tuesday.

Speaking on a virtual panel at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogues, he said the Covax initiative, co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organisation, would be willing to buy these excess doses.

Though many countries were interested in donating or selling these doses to Covax early on, concern over new variants has sparked a new wave of vaccine panic among governments, Berkley added. 

According to Gavi, Covax is part of the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator, which brings together governments, health organisations, manufacturers, scientists, the private sector and civil society to provide access to diagnostics, treatments and vaccines. Covax focuses on vaccines.

Earlier in the session, Berkley said Covax was established in response to concerns that governments with advanced economies would buy up vaccines before other countries could get their hands on doses.
He warned: “We’re only safe if everyone is safe.”


In a separate session, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is “deeply concerned” about vaccine nationalism. 

“The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines from the manufacturers and developers of these vaccines. Some countries went even beyond and acquired up to four times what their populations need,” Ramaphosa said during the discussion on South Africa’s economic recovery plan from Covid-19. “And that was aimed at hoarding the vaccines. This is being done to the exclusion of other countries in the world that most need this.”

Research shows that efforts to vaccinate populations against Covid-19, to the exclusion of other countries, will not shield them from the pandemic’s economic fallout.

A recent epidemiological study commissioned by the International Chamber of Commerce found that the global economy stands to lose as much as $9.2-trillion if governments fail to ensure developing countries gain access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The study’s authors used an economic epidemiological model of international production and trade networks to make its findings. The researchers estimate that advanced economies will bear up to 53% of the pandemic’s global economic costs in 2021, even if they achieve universal vaccination in their own countries.

To minimise the pandemic’s domestic economic costs on countries, a globally coordinated push for the production and the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine is required, the study concludes.

Covax will start delivering doses of vaccines by February, with the view of scaling up deliveries to distribute two billion doses by the end of 2021.

Last week Covax announced the signing of an advance purchase agreement with Pfizer for up to 40-million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. 

Covax also confirmed that it would exercise an option to receive its first 100-million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The majority of these first 100-million doses are earmarked for delivery in the first quarter of 2021.

In a statement, Covax said it anticipates that at least 50-million more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available for delivery in the first quarter of the year.

John Nkengasong, director of the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said during the Tuesday discussion that Covax represents a new way of doing business in solving common threats.

“We really don’t want this narrative to last that each time the world is threatened … we all fall inward and everybody looks after themselves. And we forget that we are all connected. We are all united.”

Also on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund revised up its world growth forecast by

0.3% point relative to its previous forecast. It now projects that the global economy will grow by 5.5% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022. This upward revision reflects expectations of a vaccine-powered strengthening of economic activity later in the year.

But, the IMF economic outlook report added: “Although recent vaccine approvals have raised hopes of a turnaround in the pandemic later this year, renewed waves and new variants of the virus pose concerns for the outlook.”

The IMF revised down South Africa’s forecast growth in 2021 to 2.8% from a prior projection of 3%.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

How smuggled gold destined for Dubai or Singapore has links...

Three Malagasy citizens were apprehended at OR Tambo International airport, but now the trail is found to connect to France and Mali
erika gibson
Business

How lottery execs received dubious payments through a private company

The National Lottery Commission is being investigated by the SIU for alleged corruption and maladministration, including suspicious payments made to senior NLC employees between 2016 and 2017
Tshegofatso Mathe

More top stories

Politics

Spy boss tells how agency was used to detain Zuma’s...

Day two of State Security Agency testimony at the Zondo commission birthed more revelations that point to the former head of state and agents breaking the law
emma balfour
Coronavirus

Covax will take excess doses of Covid vaccines off the...

The global initiative plans to deliver two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to developing nations
Sarah Smit
Coronavirus

Eastern Cape citizens don’t have to visit the labour department...

This measure, aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19, may shortly be introduced in other regions.
Tshegofatso Mathe
Business

Covid-19 economic crisis will be felt by the poor for...

The pandemic’s economic fallout will affect the world’s poor for years, while the richest billionaires increase their wealth, an Oxfam report notes
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.