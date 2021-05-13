 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Health

Frosty reception awaits vaccines: Sub-zero storage crucial

Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
0

With 330 000 Pfizer doses now landing weekly at OR Tambo International Airport and consignments nearly doubling to 630 000 per week by the end of June, proper cold chain management will prove crucial for South Africa’s vaccine roll-out.

The Pfizer vaccine can be stored at -70°C for up to six months, after which it can be stored at -20°C for a further 14 days. Vials can be transferred to a refrigerator for an extra five days of storage only.

According to the Mail & Guardian’s sources in the Covid-19 vaccine cold chain management programme, most provincial hospitals and depots have adequate cold chain storage capacity, but most district clinics do not. This means that skilful logistics management will be required for supply management between hospitals, depots and vaccination clinics, especially in rural areas, where clinics have refrigeration capacity of just 2°C to 8°C. 

One source said childhood polio vaccine campaign cold storage protocols were strengthened for the expanded programme on immunization three years ago, resulting in most district hospitals now having -20°C refrigeration capacity. 

This explains why the Pfizer vaccines are scheduled to arrive at provincial vaccination and distribution sites every fortnight. 

Dr Stavros Nicolaou, the leader of Business for South Africa’s health stream, said once batches of newly arrived Pfizer vaccines pass the three to nine day quality assurance testing process, they’re transported to the BioVac depot in Midrand for national distribution. The first batch of 330 000 doses arrived at Midrand on 11 May and was stored at -70°C.

“If we work smartly and efficiently, the first supplies should start arriving at the district vaccination sites by Monday, 17 May. The entire process is a lot more complex than for the (single-dose) Johnson & Johnson vaccinations,” he said.

Pfizer’s strict cold storage requirements mean that if a vaccine batch arrives at a district clinic on a Thursday or Friday, the weekend will consume two of the precious maximum five days of ordinary fridge storage, resulting in wastage.

Nicolaou said that by Wednesday, 12 May, about 180 vaccination sites had been accredited and curated for handling the phase two rollout. 

The current vaccination accredited sites represent 6% of the 3 000 sites envisaged nationally — staffed by appropriately trained healthcare staff.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate..

Chris Bateman
Chris Bateman is a freelance journalist

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Q&A Sessions: Zanele Mbuyisa — For the love of people-centred...

She’s worked on one of the biggest class-action cases in South Africa and she’s taken on Uber: Zanele Mbuyisa speaks to Athandiwe Saba about advocating for the underrepresented, getting ‘old’ and transformation in the law fraternity
Athandiwe Saba
Business

Update: Standard Bank rejects climate proposal

Climate considerations are pressing Standard Bank shareholders to push for the recusal of those with fossil fuel ties.
tunicia phillips

More top stories

Education

Avethandwa Nokhangela drowned at an Equal Education camp, and her...

The family of a drowned schoolgirl says NGO Equal Education must explain why it allowed learners to swim at a dangerous beach with no lifeguards
Bongekile Macupe
Opinion

Khaya Sithole: Biden’s pledge boosts Covid waiver drive

But Big Pharma and the world trade body haven’t shifted on sharing vaccine intellectual property
khaya sithole
Sport

South Africa’s emerging parasport stars are eager for global success

Though there are still challenges, parasport champions are breaking records on the track and in boardrooms
celine abrahams
Politics

Sorry? I’m not sorry – Ace

The suspended ANC secretary general won’t apologise publicly for his letter to Ramaphosa
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×