Volvo prices new SA-bound XC40 P6 Recharge

Swedish carmaker Volvo is strongly pushing toward electrification and expects half of its sales to be fully electric by 2025.

If you remember, the marque promised to electrify a derivative of every new model launched from 2019 onwards to embrace cleaner mobility, hence the birth of the XC40 P8 Recharge, XC60 Recharge and XC90 T8 Recharge models.

Now, Volvo is expanding its XC40 range with the addition of the single-motor P6 Recharge, which slots in just below the twin-powered P8 variant.

Order books for the XC40 P6 Recharge, which carries a price tag of R1 075 000, will officially open on 26 July and, like the P8, buyers can only purchase the model online through the My Volvo website. Volvo says a number of units will be offered, with priority given to those on the existing waiting list.

The XC40 P6 Recharge is fitted with a 69kWh lithium-ion battery pack which gives it a cruising range of up to 423km. With its single, front electric motor, it churns out 170kW and 330Nm of torque, which is less than the 304kW and 660Nm of the P8.

It completes the 0 to 100km/h sprint in 7.4 seconds.

As standard, it comes with an 11kW onboard charger and also benefits from competitive charging capabilities.

The XC40 P6 has wireless phone charging, parking sensors, a reversing camera and Volvo’s latest Android-powered touchscreen infotainment system. It also has sustainable Charcoal City Canvas premium textile upholstery.

Buyers can have a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and heated steering wheel fitted as options. Instead of the 19″ standard wheels, they can upgrade to bigger 20″ road patches at an extra fee.

The purchase price includes Volvo’s Pilot Assist driver support system and Volvo CARE package, which comprises a five-year maintenance plan and warranty, three years of comprehensive insurance and use of a petrol car for two weeks a year for three years. A public-space charging cable and wall-box home charger are also included.

The Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge cars are scheduled to arrive in South Africa later in the year.