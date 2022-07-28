Maserati announces return to competitive motor racing

The original Maserati MC12 wasn’t fortunate enough to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans due to the failure to comply with the race organisers’ GT1 rules. However, it was used in different sports car competitions around the world between the years 2004 and 2010.

The MC12 won the 24 Hours of Spa three times, in 2005, 2006 and 2008. Maserati has announced that it will be returning to the racing grid for the Fanatec GT2 European Series Championship in 2023 with its new MC20 GT2 racer. Based on the road-legal MC20 sports car, the single-seater MC20 GT2 race car complies with the race safety requirements of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and is fitted with an FIA-homologated FT3 120-litre fuel tank and an FIA-spec fire extinguisher.

The MC20 GT2 features a bespoke racing kit, high-performance aerodynamics, multi-adjustable rear wing, high downforce, LED headlights, FIA-approved rain light and Lexan front and side windows. Everything is bolted to an ultra-light carbon fibre central monocoque which houses an FIA-homologated safety roll cage and three-quarter onboard air jacks.

It’ll go around the track wearing bespoke 18-inch slick wheels wrapped around aluminium rims with centre lock system fittings. Stopping power comes from racing callipers and ventilated racing brakes with unique brake cooling.

Moving to the interior, the new Maserati MC20 GT2 is fitted with an adjustable racing pedal box, adjustable steering column, six-point racing safety belt, multi-functional carbon-fibre steering wheel, dash and data acquisition system, air conditioning plus adjustable racing ABS and traction control.

A rear-view camera display, in-car camera for video recording, driving performance optimisation display and tyre pressure monitoring system can be had as optional extras.

Though Maserati doesn’t give power output details of the engine, the MC20 GT2 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno twin-turbo engine likely with 552kW, similar to the Project24. It’s expected to wield a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with paddle shifters.

As a manner of highlighting the link between the MC12 and MC20, Maserati will usher in the new Maserati Corse era with an experience dedicated to the glorious milestones in its sporting history at the 24 Hours of Spa taking place this weekend.