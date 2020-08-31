Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Free state municipality gets a paint job instead of water services

Cascading dam capture: In areas where the taps have run dry, such as QwaQwa, people spend hours collecting water transported there by trucks. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&>)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More than six months after Minister of Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu mandated Sedibeng Water to establish a call centre for the QwaQwa community to report water challenges, an investigation has found that more than R1-million was wasted. There is still no call centre. 

The Maluti-A-Phofung municipality awarded Free State company Dots Design Agency a R1.3-million tender in February. The company was awarded the tender on the same day it had quoted, February 6.

A few days later, two other companies sent in quotations that were cheaper than the one from Dots Design Agency. Less than a month later, the company was paid.

Because of the rushed nature of the tender, there were complaints of irregularities and the municipal council began an investigation, which has found that the matter should be reported to the South African Police Service, the Hawks and the Special Investigative Unit.

This money was earmarked for water provision for people in Maluti-A-Phofung, in and around QwaQwa, where community members shut down the area when protesting for adequate water services. The community has been experiencing a water crisis since 2016. In October last year the taps ran dry and in January there were protests until Sisulu interviewed. The call centre was one of the interventions. 


Impossible choices in QwaQwa: What it takes to get water

Back in May, the spokesperson for the municipality, Kedibone Sentle, said that Dots Design Agency was appointed through an emergency deviation and that no tender process was followed. 

“It is envisaged that the call centre may end up handling all other service queries. This platform is aimed at giving consumers a line to interact with the municipality and receive feedback on their complaints within a reasonable time,” said Sentle.


However, the council report states that there was no deviation approved.

“After six months, the call centre is still not operational. The committee could not quantify any benefit to the municipality and the community. There are no telephone lines. The call-centre operators contracted … operate from the main office reception, while the small, shabby call-centre rooms are gathering dust. 

“Some of the items listed on the quotation could not be verified; [for example] 60 safety signages. This expenditure was made in vain as the municipality derived no value from the money,” reads the report.

Dots Design Agency’s owner, Mosa Likobo, said his company did more work than just painting and the signage. The only outstanding item was the mounting of the outdoor signage to the centre, which was awaiting the call-centre number. 

The report states that the former municipal manager Teboho Mopeloa acted outside his legal powers. 

“His failure to report this transaction to the executive mayor and council is a clear and definite indication of arrogance, self-righteousness and staggering disdain.The acting MM [municipal manager] is identified as the person liable for the irregular, unauthorised and fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as it was proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he is liable for the identified noncompliance to the supply-chain-management processes.”

The council wants the former municipal manager to pay back the money.

Neither Sedibeng Water nor the municipality had responded to follow-up questions regarding their role in wasting R1.3-million. Meanwhile, people in QwaQwa still battle with water issues.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

Related stories

Opinion

Dear Mr President, all racists should be treated equally

greg werner -
The ANC creates the impression that racism is tolerated and acceptable when perpetrated by its members
Read more
Politics

Municipality won’t remove former mayor, despite home affairs demands

Thanduxolo Jika -
The department is fighting with a small Free State town, which it accuses of continuing to employ an illegal immigrant
Read more
National

Corruption allegations: It’s a family affair at Dihlabeng municipality

Athandiwe Saba -
The mayor, her relatives and their friends keep landing lucrative tenders and using state resources. Yet Lindiwe Makhalema has failed to declare the list of her relationships with people and companies benefiting from the municipality
Read more
National

AG’s report reveals the municipalities where money goes to waste

Mg Data Desk -
Municipalities are in complete disarray, with many of them flagged by the auditor-general for deliberate lack of accountability and tolerance for transgressions by political and administrative leadership while billions are squandered.
Read more
Politics

Racist mayor extends his leave

Chris Gilili -
The Free State ANC blames lockdown for no disciplinary action against Nkosinjani Speelman
Read more
Africa

On the frontline: The junior doctor at Mogadishu’s Covid call centre

Samira Sawlani -
In less than a week, 16 000 Somalis called into the government’s new coronavirus hotline. Dr Jihan Ali works there, advising callers and collecting and providing data to colleagues
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
National

Free state municipality gets a paint job instead of water...

Maluti-A-Phofung council report wants former municipal manager to pay back the money he spent on communications company that was meant to establish a call centre for the QwaQwa community
Athandiwe Saba -
Read more
Politics

Ramaphosa reaffirms ‘line in the sand’ as ANC talks tough...

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the NEC had reaffirmed the decision of the earlier NEC meeting to draw a line in the sand” between the party and those of its members and leaders accused of corruption and other crimes.
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Business

Calls to cap Eskom tariff increases

The national energy regulator has been accused of not following its mandate to protect consumers by allowing above inflation electricity price hikes
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now