SAPS evidence management under the spotlight in Meyiwa murder trial

The forensics investigator at the murder scene said he did not collect all DNA evidence as the people in the house were considered victims of an intrusion, not suspects
Editor’s Pick
Related
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Witness says she only saw accused number two in court
Zandile Khumalo, the first witness, did not attend an identification parade of the five suspects that are in court
Thank you for supporting the Mail & Guardian
This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your free account now.
Articles with a gold lock next to the title are subscriber exclusive content.
Register
For your free account
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.
Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:
- registration to the M&G newsletters
- notifications so you never miss a beat
- helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online
Subscribe
Join the M&G Community
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.
Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:
- M&G community membership
- access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
- a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
- invites to subscriber only events
- the opportunity to test new online features, first
Already registered or a subscriber?
login here.
Editorial: Return humanity to us
When people are robbed of their dignity, it should not be a surprise that agents of the state feel it is acceptable to beat the consciousness out of a man on the side of the road
‘Senzo Meyiwa pinned the guy to the wall,’ murder trial hears
Judge Ratha Ratha Mokgoatlheng rebukes state witness Tumelo Madlala after he calls the accused ‘dogs’
Thank you for supporting the Mail & Guardian
This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your free account now.
Articles with a gold lock next to the title are subscriber exclusive content.
Register
For your free account
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.
Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:
- registration to the M&G newsletters
- notifications so you never miss a beat
- helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online
Subscribe
Join the M&G Community
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.
Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:
- M&G community membership
- access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
- a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
- invites to subscriber only events
- the opportunity to test new online features, first
Already registered or a subscriber?
login here.