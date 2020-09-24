Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

Why it’s crucial to collaborate

We are able to achieve meaningful social change better, and faster, if we act together
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

It may be a cliché, but if one wants to get things done more efficiently, one needs to work together instead of in silos. It is how we, as a nation, 26 years ago, managed to overcome some of our most pressing problems. Toppling apartheid, for instance, wouldn’t have been possible if all the different stakeholders had worked in silos, selflessly.

The year 2020 will require us, once again, to join hands in collaboration to help our beloved country rise from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The past few months have been far from easy, in that regard. Besides losing thousands of lives to the virus – lives of people who were loved and are now dearly missed – Covid-19 has shaken our country’s society and economy to their core.

Over the second quarter, our GDP has plummeted by a whopping 51% while unemployment has skyrocketed to a record high. According to the Centre for Development and Enterprise’s executive director Ann Bernstein, the number of jobless South Africans has jumped from 10.3-million individuals prior to Covid-19 to just more than 12-million now. Young people are affected the most, she said, noting 70% of South Africans between the ages of 15 and 24 are not in school, nor working. Let that sink in for a moment. We know this doesn’t just affect these young men and women.

In the meantime, hunger and poverty have risen exponentially, and with that many other socioeconomic problems.


The situation we are facing as a nation may at times seem impossible to overcome. Nevertheless, I believe we can win this fight faster than we think we can, just like we have won battles in the past. That is not because I am an optimist, but because I am a realist. South Africans are hardier, braver, and more determined than they give themselves credit for. The past has proven this time and time again.

There is a “but”. 

We will only be able to leave the socioeconomic implications of Covid-19 behind when all stakeholders – citizens and residents, politicians, entrepreneurs, innovators, government, academics, and civil society – are prepared to work together on an equal footing. We will also have together with one common agenda and towards one common goal: a country in which everyone, not just a select few, can thrive regardless of where their cradles have stood.

This is where the spirit of ubuntu comes in, described by Afrika Tikkun’s patron, Nelson Mandela, as “the profound sense that we are human only through the humanity of others” and that if we are to accomplish anything in this world, “it will in equal measure be due to the work and achievement of others”.

Only by joining hands and leaving our egos and agendas aside can we amplify the things we are already doing to move beyond the Covid-19 era. The mammoth challenge we are facing is way too big, multi-layered and deep-seated to be tackled by just the government or civil society. Besides many actors, it requires a multitude of skills, resources, and ideas, which can’t be provided by just one or two stakeholders.

Afrika Tikkun’s successes largely rest on our collaborations and partnerships with others, from the government to private sector partners. Alone, we can only do so much. Joining hands with others is the most powerful way to amplify your activities.

There is another reason why we should work together as equal partners. 

The current state of affairs affects everyone, from the single mother who doesn’t know how to feed her family, the unemployed graduate, the CEO who may have to retrench his or her employees, and the entrepreneur who is struggling to get seed funding for his or her innovative social enterprise. While our circumstances differ, this storm is hurting everyone. 

To navigate its waves, and help others do the same, it is not more than fitting we join hands as one. It is the only way we will get far, faster.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Marc Lubner
Guest Author

Related stories

Business

Global job losses linger after lockdowns

Sarah Smit -
Developing countries have been hit harder by the Covid-19 downturn than in past economic crises
Read more
Sport

Slam-dunk apps for basketball in Nigeria

tolu olasoji -
Would-be professionals have taken to technology into their own hands to arrange fixtures and tournaments for their favourite sport
Read more
Opinion

Eusebius McKaiser: The DA’s next leader should have a diverse political toolkit

Eusebius Mckaiser -
But in the battle of John and Mbali, the way things are going, the party will crucify the better option
Read more
National

The young and the rentless: Inside Camps Bay’s “hijacked” mansion

Lester Kiewit -
An activist art collective is refusing to leave a luxury holiday home, claiming their protest is to highlight landlessness and growing inequality in Cape Town
Read more
Environment

Global climate action is more vital than ever

richard worthington -
South Africa must update its old position to make a positive contribution
Read more
Opinion

Rights are at risk without principled leadership in the US Supreme Court

gretchen wilson prangley -
COMMENT: My sons, I weep because Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who fought gender discrimination, has died and Donald Trump, under whom hardwon victories have been eroded, wants to be elected president again
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now