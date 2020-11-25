Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

A colossus with feet of clay

Some analysts say the concerns about cybercrime are overblown
South Africa is disproportionately targeted by cybercriminals. Digital attacks call for digital solutions and technology is a the prime weapon in this fight. (John McCann/M&G)
0

Cybercrime is an issue that has plagued South Africa for many years, with the scale increasing significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The cyber exposure index ranks South Africa sixth on the list of most-targeted countries for cyberattacks. An Accenture report found South Africa had the third-highest number of cybercrime victims last year, despite ranking 25th in terms of population size. 


This is despite advances in legislation and regulation, and millions of rands spent to secure IT services and the personal information of customers. 

Such vulnerability to cybercrime presents financial risks and challenges for the continent’s most advanced economy, especially at a time when every rand generated is desperately needed. Indeed, in 2015 already the World Economic Forum estimated losses of R5.8-billion to the South African economy from cybercrimes, with the figure likely to be much higher today.


High-profile South African businesses are high-value targets for cybercriminals: last June, a cyberattack against the Life Healthcare Group drew the attention of the international press. Four months earlier, Nedbank had warned that the information of about 1.7-million clients had potentially been affected by a data breach. These two examples highlight the inadequacy of some of the country’s critical infrastructures. Recently, computer security firm Kaspersky said 10-million malware attacks had occurred since the beginning of the year, thus positioning South Africa as the second-most targeted country, just behind Kenya. 

The antifraud firm Evina highlighted that, in July 2020, 31% of mobile subscription requests in the country were fraudulent, underlying a “massive mobile fraud problem”. 


The scale of the challenge in South Africa requires a rethink of the solutions and infrastructures deployed to protect citizens and businesses against this increasingly potent economic threat. 

Digital attacks call for digital solutions based on real-time data collection and analysis to detect potential phone fraud and suspicious electronic money transactions. Technology, applied toward a clear objective, and within clear rules and frameworks, is key in this fight.


In undertaking an in-depth reform of the country’s digital security architecture, three levers must be activated: regulation, skills, and technology. This was underlined in a note by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa on cybersecurity in Africa. 

Regarding the regulatory aspect, South Africa has already deployed a legal arsenal to address cybercrime, supplementing it with a national cybersecurity policy framework (NCPF) in 2012. More recently, the National Council of Provinces adopted the cybercrimes bill, which facilitates the fight against cybercriminals by empowering the South African Police Service. 

As for the human factor, there are still gaps to fill in terms of public awareness on digital security. The 2019 KnowBe4 African Cybersecurity Report highlighted that, while 74% of South Africans are concerned about these risks, many are still neglecting their own data protection.


Although South Africa has taken bold steps in promoting cybercrime regulation, perhaps the technological aspect is lagging, and should be considered as a priority. 

While South Africa’s legal framework against cybercrime is indeed comprehensive, this alone is insufficient if not backed by investment in advanced technologies to monitor and secure the IT sector, especially in this (almost) post-Covid era, which has provided criminals with a first-class playing field. 

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Daryl Bhana
Daryl Bhana is vice-president of sales and strategy at Global Voice Group

Related stories

Opinion

Journey through anxious Joburg

nicky falkof & cobus van staden -
A new book has collected writing about the condition of living, yes, with a high crime rate, but also other, more pervasive existential urban stresses particular to the Global South
Read more
Business

China’s resource-for-infrastructure deals

adrian joseph -
Are RFIs a viable model for aiding Africa’s economic development?
Read more
Sport

Football legend Maradona dies

Luke Feltham -
The Argentinian icon died at his home on Wednesday, two weeks after having surgery on a blood clot in his brain
Read more
Coronavirus

Why no vaccine at all is better than a botched vaccine

philip machanick -
As Covid vaccines near the manufacturing stage, a look at two polio vaccines provides valuable historical insights
Read more
Africa

Under cover of Covid, Uganda targets LGBTQ+ shelter

madlen davies -
Pandemic rules were used to justify a violent raid on a homeless shelter in Uganda, but a group of victims is pursuing a criminal case against the perpetrators
Read more
Opinion

See people as individual humans, not as a race

Ellapen Rapiti -
We need to ingrain values of equality in education, businesses, society broadly and religious groups to see people
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

Covid-19 surges in the Eastern Cape

With people queuing for services, no water, lax enforcement of mask rules and plenty of partying, the virus is flourishing once again, and a quarter of the growth is in the Eastern Cape
mkhuseli sizani & Mg Data Desk -
Read more
Politics

Ace prepares ANC branches for battle

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is ignoring party policy on corruption-charged officials and taking his battle to branch level, where his ‘slate capture’ strategy is expected to leave Ramaphosa on the ropes
Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba -
Read more

More top stories

Opinion

Journey through anxious Joburg

A new book has collected writing about the condition of living, yes, with a high crime rate, but also other, more pervasive existential urban stresses particular to the Global South
nicky falkof & cobus van staden -
Read more
Sport

Football legend Maradona dies

The Argentinian icon died at his home on Wednesday, two weeks after having surgery on a blood clot in his brain
Luke Feltham -
Read more
Coronavirus

Why no vaccine at all is better than a botched...

As Covid vaccines near the manufacturing stage, a look at two polio vaccines provides valuable historical insights
philip machanick -
Read more
Africa

Under cover of Covid, Uganda targets LGBTQ+ shelter

Pandemic rules were used to justify a violent raid on a homeless shelter in Uganda, but a group of victims is pursuing a criminal case against the perpetrators
madlen davies -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.