Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

Competition for campaign contributions results in the rich paying too little tax

Read Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park stadium.
The reason the gap between rich and poor continues to widen is that political parties routinely spend huge amounts of money on getting elected and, in order to obtain campaign contributions, have to provide the rich with policies that are more attractive to them than the policies offered by other political parties. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)
0

In response to  “No-one should be as rich as Elon Musk”, Mail&Guardian 20 January

In his article, Andile Zulu argues, inter alia, that ‘’billionaires are a hazardous symptom of the injustice of private property’’.

The reason the gap between rich and poor continues to widen is that political parties   routinely spend huge amounts of money on getting elected and, in order to obtain campaign contributions, have to provide the rich with policies that are more attractive to them than the policies offered by other political parties. This competition for campaign contributions is at its most intense in America (where the average senator spends a whopping $9.3-million on getting elected) and has resulted in a maximum tax rate of 37% for individuals, which only applies to individuals earning more than $518 000 (R7.85-million per year). This is a pittance when one considers that in South Africa, the maximum tax rate for individuals is 45% and applies to anyone earning more than R1.5-million per year!  Clearly, Elon Musk, who is worth an estimated $195-billion (and has most of his wealth tucked away in stock options that do not get taxed until the shares are sold), could be paying a lot more tax.    

Consequently, if communism is to be prevented from gaining popularity in developing nations such as South Africa, capitalism has to start delivering on its promises. It cannot keep expecting  poor and uneducated people to realise that communism is almost certain to make matters worse/compound our problems (because of a failure to provide workers — and farmers in particular — with an adequate incentive to produce more than they need for their own consumption). 

Hardly a day goes by without one of our local newspapers publishing a letter or article that rails against capitalism or private property.


Fortunately, President Ramaphosa recently signed the Political Party Funding Act into law, which forces political parties to disclose the names of persons making donations to them.This is a step in the right direction and is likely to make it more difficult for donors to pressurise politicians into doing their bidding.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Terence Grant
Terence Grant is a Mail & Guardian reader from Cape Town

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

How smuggled gold destined for Dubai or Singapore has links...

Three Malagasy citizens were apprehended at OR Tambo International airport, but now the trail is found to connect to France and Mali
erika gibson
Business

How lottery execs received dubious payments through a private company

The National Lottery Commission is being investigated by the SIU for alleged corruption and maladministration, including suspicious payments made to senior NLC employees between 2016 and 2017
Tshegofatso Mathe

More top stories

Africa

Beyond the digital cold war: Technology and the future of...

Several African governments have published plans to establish smart cities, including Cairo, Johannesburg, Kigali and Nairobi. They require the most advanced technologies available
Bhaso Ndzendze
Business

Funding a vaccine will tax our limits

VAT should not be hiked, but a once-off levy on mineral resources or a solidarity tax seems likely
Sarah Smit
Business

‘SA can’t leave its shift to a low-carbon future to...

Innovation and creativity is crucial to guide financing, say experts
sheree bega
Friday

Jonas Gwangwa embodied South Africa’s struggle for a national culture

Gwangwa’s love for the struggle was genuine and deep, never cosmetic – and he couldn’t have written an unattractive tune if he tried
Gwen Ansell
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.