Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

Open letter: Dear Mr President

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 15; 2018: President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa is talking to media at the end of an EU - South-Africa Summit meeting on climate change, migration to trade and security, in the Europa, the EU Council headquarter on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
0

By the end of the present century, man-made climate change could be a major existential threat to humanity’s way of life on Earth, and the ecological balance sustaining our lives and those of future generations. Everyone is already feeling the effect of climate change — with uncontrollable flooding and droughts that threaten the mere existence of our biodiversity. You and your family, including your children and your several grandchildren, as well as the members of your administration and their families, will be among those who will be affected if climate change continues to accelerate at its current pace. You, President Cyril Ramaphosa, have done our climate and ecological crisis no justice. 

In last year’s State of Nation address (Sona), you promised that the Climate Change Bill would be finalised, but this legislation still has not been passed. This year you defended Eskom, the country’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, stating that it shows promise to reflect net zero emissions by 2050 and to increase its renewable energy capacity. You also gave a brief nod at our climate crisis, touching on a Climate Justice Committee, but ultimately avoiding the truth. Climate change has no timeline, and we cannot put our hopes on change by 2050. 

I am a climate and environmental activist, and I would like to show my deepest disappointment in your recent Sona. I cannot command you to listen to me and we weren’t born as equals. We were born in different generations; you are much older than me. We were born in different social classes — you are a president, and I am a woman from a small town that nobody cares about. You played a big role in our past, and I play a big role in our future. We are only equal on an earthly level. If you take away the economy and politics that separates us, we are united by the Earth. Only when we work together on an earthly level, can we ever be equal. 

I’ve been told by seasoned activists that I shouldn’t be so personal in my writing, that I should show poise and respect. They told me that I should suffocate my letter with facts, data and scientific proof to show you the state of our climate crisis. But, let’s be honest, you work alongside scientists. You’ve read these facts. You get spammed with letters that are saturated with data and proof. You know what will happen if we don’t drastically decelerate the rate that our human activities are contributing to climate change — but you still invest in fossil fuels, and you are still investing government funds in furthering the exploitation of oil and gas in our natural habitats. 

I want to implore you to be honest to the citizens of South Africa, and fully disclose the topic of climate change in your response to the Sona debate. I want you to make climate change a part of our educational curriculum in schools. I want you to declare a climate emergency. I want you to use the power that you have to ensure a sustainable future for all citizens in South Africa. I want you to be a president worth voting for. Let us be a part of the solution, and not the problem. This is our future, and it’s worth fighting for. 


I thank you for reading this open letter and I will promptly be awaiting your response.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Christine Coomans
Christine Coomans is a climate and environmental activist for Fridays For Future International and Extinction Rebellion South Africa

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Health

How SA wants to sell the AstraZeneca vaccine for half...

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says selling on the vaccines will stem wasteful expenditure, but people close to the discussions with AU say they will be sold on the cheap
Lizeka Tandwa & chris bateman
Politics

ANC’s eThekwini region says party must back Magashule and Zuma

The eThekwini branches say they will engage the party’s regional and national structures to prevent Magashule and Zuma’s ‘persecution’
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Business

Eskom makes proposals to protect the poor from power price...

On Tuesday energy regulator Nersa announced that it would allow the ailing power utility to recover an additional R10-billion through tariffs.
Sarah Smit
Business

Alternatives to cigarettes boost BAT results amid Covid-19 dip in...

The world’s number two tobacco company sees three million new consumers for its noncombustible options
emsie ferreira
Business

‘Startling’ bounce-back for SA’s labour market — Nids-Cram survey

A new data release shows that employment may have reached pre-Covid-19 levels. Still, many who’ve lost their jobs have not managed to get back to work
Sarah Smit
Environment

Outdoor workers wilt in rising heat

Climate change means hats are crucial personal protective equipment now – and work hours must become flexible
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.