‘The future of rural youth under siege: Cry my beloved eNdumo’

Despite the much proclaimed development, promised by the ANC-led government after the 1994 democratic elections, to date, youth development in Ndumo in northern KwaZulu-Natal remains a nightmare.

From afar, Ndumo is a thriving community from an infrastructure standpoint. Yet the stain of rampant corruption characterises all levels of society in the area. Community leaders and local politicians are known as “people of empty promises”. And like in any society, the most vulnerable (youth in this case) are always afflicted the most.

This issue is worthy of attention since what threatens the future of young children cannot be ignored. We cannot remain blind to issues that concern humanity and the future of our children. They are the future of our communities and the nation at large.

The level of crime, school dropouts, teenage pregnancy, alcohol and drug abuse is very high and this emanates from poor and corrupt leadership in the area. Leaders who do not care about amelioration of social problems.

These are the things that threaten the future of youth in the community of Ndumo. A community with corrupt structures does not care much about the wellbeing of people.

Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence, the model C school of this area, no longer attracts local qualified teachers. This perpetuates unemployment challenges faced by graduates in the area. It is painful to see a young graduate in possession of a BEd sinking into hopelessness while there are plenty of schools in the local community that could use his or her skills.

The community plays no role in challenging this because community leadership itself is corrupt. Mandla Mthethwa is a good school in the area, but only a small percentage of local children can afford to attend it. About 90% are children from outside of the community. Only 10% are local children.

One of the young local residents in the area said: “Bayazenzela nje emphakathini akekho futhi abamsabalayo, kwa Politiki yakhona eyabathile, hhayi umphakathi wonke” This means that corrupt community leaders are undermining the community in such a way that even the local politics and its structures are for the development of the minority, the so-called “politically connected individuals” and families who shape the behaviour of the entire community.

This makes youth development impossible and is a serious abuse of power, consigning such rural areas to violence, youth poverty and unemployment.

Development is only enjoyed by few politically connected individuals and families. If you challenge them politically, you become a target. Corruption by local leaders brings nothing but hopelessness to many young people in this small town. Such practices groom nothing but violence across many of the communities around Jozini Local Municipality.

One of my key concerns is that we no longer have any good stories to tell from a youth development point of view. Corruption by local leaders has become a new form of oppression of the vast majority of local young people.

What makes the situation worse is the current political and economic inactivity of the young minds of Ndumo, all because of corrupt individuals under no pressure of being held accountable for their actions because youth have distanced themselves from local politics.

Local politicians arrogantly abuse power and enrich themselves at the expense of the majority. The most affected by such a practice remain the young. Local leaders are jealous to a point that once you become a university graduate, they antagonise and exclude you from all local affairs to prevent you from becoming a nuisance or overpowering them.

Yes, the so-called “fresh minds” are the new local villains in local development committees because they may challenge the status quo. Thus old and uneducated villagers are recruited to be the leaders’puppets.

Even the local NGOs which claim to be for the people are doing it only for themselves (self-enrichment), not for humanity. It is worrying that some corrupt and educated community members ask for funds from international donors for their projects in the name of community development while they do it for themselves. I call it taking advantage of local people and abuse of power.

