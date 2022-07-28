Subscribe

Opinion

Wenzeni uCyril?

Song and dance: The ANC’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, will probably be greeted with a lot of wenzeni-ing this weekend. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
0

Wednesday.

All roads would, it appears, be headed to the National Recreation Centre — that’s Nasrec to the uninitiated — in Johannesburg and the ANC’s national policy conference at the weekend.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

‘The premier and I are good,’ insists Babalo Madikizela after...

Madikizela prides himself on having run a “tight ship” in the Eastern Cape public works department
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

Wenzeni uCyril?

M&G Premium

The head of state is in for a heated weekend — De Ruyter permitting — when the ANC holds it national policy conference
Paddy Harper
National

Numsa’s Irvin Jim claims media takedown campaign

M&G Premium

The metalworkers union leader has alleged that NGOs want to capture the union, using media outlets
Sarah Smit
Friday

Renaissance – The album drop of the year

Queen B fans are used to her usual surprise album drops at midnight, but this time the announcement has us looking back at her body of work
sonri naidoo
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×