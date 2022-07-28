Wenzeni uCyril?

Wednesday.
All roads would, it appears, be headed to the National Recreation Centre — that’s Nasrec to the uninitiated — in Johannesburg and the ANC’s national policy conference at the weekend.
Wednesday.
All roads would, it appears, be headed to the National Recreation Centre — that’s Nasrec to the uninitiated — in Johannesburg and the ANC’s national policy conference at the weekend.
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
Already a subscriber? Sign in here