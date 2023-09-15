UKZN’s Inspiring Impact Challenge

The annual competition showcases impact-driven initiatives in the university community

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), a prominent institution in South Africa and the African continent, has always been deeply committed to community engagement. Over the years, our students, academics, and alumni have spearheaded numerous remarkable initiatives. In a world filled with challenges, we face a choice: dwell on the negatives or invest in changemakers striving to provide innovative solutions. Together with our partners, we choose to take action.

One such initiative is the UKZN Inspiring Impact Challenge, part of the Inspiring Impact Campaign and supported by Kulisha Consulting. This spirited annual competition showcases impact-driven initiatives within the university community, inspiring greatness all over the world. We publish true accounts of everyday people who make a difference by innovatively tackling our most serious social challenges and coordinating their efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

For many of these projects to be sustainable and have a more significant impact, they need more support and resources. The Inspiring Impact Challenge guides individuals towards the proper route in this situation. It pushes people to the next stage of their impact journey by critiquing their approach and challenging their thinking.

In response to a call to action, social entrepreneurs are requested to submit an application with their project. This is followed by a rigorous screening and shortlisting process. In order to prepare for the main event, the semifinalists go through an accelerator training led by Kulisha Consulting, which involves crucial topics including leadership, design thinking, business models, sustainability and pitch readiness. The finalists’ “Elevator Pitch” must be delivered at the main event, where it will be judged by a distinguished panel of judges comprising leaders and experts from various industries.

Awards are given out in the form of monetary prizes, business support and mentorship opportunities made possible by partner organisations once winners are revealed during the prize-giving ceremony.

The application process for this year’s instalment has just been completed, and we are eager to collaborate with all of the participants and partner organisations to inspire growth, inspire change and inspire impact!

To explore the various partnership opportunities available through this challenge, visit the UKZN website here: www.ukzn.ac.za or email [email protected].