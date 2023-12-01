Carling Black Label takes a bold stand with #NoExcuse 2023 campaign

Arné Rust, Carling Black Label Brand Director.

The central theme of the campaign is the staggering statistic that every 63 seconds a woman in South Africa becomes a victim of abuse

As gender-based violence continues to plague our society, Carling Black Label reaffirms its commitment to tackling this pervasive issue head-on with the launch of the #NoExcuse 2023 campaign. Far beyond the confines of the annual 16 Days of Activism, Carling Black Label emphasises that their dedication to addressing GBV is an ongoing, year-round initiative. This commitment is evident through various on-the-ground activations and programmes conducted in collaboration with Father A Nation and Lifeline.

Over the years, Carling Black Label has been at the forefront of impactful campaigns during the 16 Days of Activism, contributing significantly to the nationwide conversation on GBV. These initiatives underscore the brand’s dedication to leveraging its influence for positive change and form a crucial part of Carling Black Label’s long-term strategy in combating GBV.

The central theme of the 2023 #NoExcuse campaign revolves around the staggering statistic that every 63 seconds, a woman in South Africa becomes a victim of abuse. This alarming reality propels the brand to encourage more men to participate in the Champions for Change course, a programme designed to provide practical tools for personal growth and the cultivation of healthy relationships.

Arné Rust, Carling Black Label Brand Director, stresses the brand’s commitment to driving change: “The Champions for Change course is not a silver bullet, and it doesn’t guarantee immediate behavioural transformation. However, it equips men with practical tools that can contribute to fostering healthier relationships. Our focus on men stems from our belief that addressing the root causes requires engaging and educating men, who, in some instances, perpetrate acts of violence.”

While the 16 DOA serve as a concentrated period of awareness, Carling Black Label aims to emphasise that their efforts extend far beyond this timeframe. The #NoExcuse campaign actively engages with South African society throughout the year, reflecting the brand’s commitment to being a catalyst for change on a continuous basis.

In a bid to capture attention and drive engagement, the campaign introduces the 63-Second Reminder, a powerful audio and visual message to be broadcasted on SABC radio stations from 24 November 2023. This reminder serves to disrupt various media channels, compelling men to sign up for the #NoExcuse course. The message is clear: every 63 seconds, a woman experiences GBV in South Africa, urging men to become allies, change their behaviour, and actively contribute to reducing this alarming statistic.

Recognising the significance of social spaces, digital installation “63 Seconds” clocks will be strategically placed in taverns within GBV hotspots across the country. These clocks will count down to highlight the sobering statistic, accompanied by free Wi-Fi hotspots encouraging patrons to visit https://www.noexcusesa.com/ to sign up for the Champions for Change course. Our partner Father A Nation will also be hosting conversations in the taverns, inviting all men to participate in these champion chats. This innovative approach takes the campaign directly to outlets where Carling Black Label is sold, creating awareness and driving engagement.

The six virtues of positive masculinity that underpin the Champions for Change course will be featured on Carling Black Label beer packs, accompanied by QR codes directing consumers to the full course on the Champions for Change platform. This on-pack engagement integrates the campaign seamlessly into the consumer experience, fostering education and action.

In collaboration with the Premier Soccer League, Carling Black Label will seamlessly integrate the #NoExcuse campaign into the Carling Knockout Cup tournament during the 16 DOA.

“Every 63 seconds, a woman is a victim of gender-based violence. Stop the clock. Take the Champions for Change course to learn how.” This compelling message encourages men to proactively participate in the course, showing that education and engagement are pivotal steps toward eradicating GBV.

To date, 41 094 individuals have successfully completed the transformative Champions for Change full course on https://academy.fatheranation.co.za/courses/ This free course, available in English, Sesotho, Afrikaans and IsiZulu, focuses on positive masculinity, providing valuable tools for personal growth to foster healthier relationships and contribute to ending gender-based violence. We are encouraging all South Africans to take up the abridged course at noexcusesa.com, which unpacks GBV and actions we can all take to overcome the pandemic as a collective. Join the movement, access the course, and be a catalyst for positive change in building a safer and more respectful society.

As Carling Black Label embarks on the #NoExcuse campaign for 2023, Brand Manager Nonjabulo Ndwandwe articulates the brand’s unwavering dedication to addressing the pervasive issue of gender-based violence. Ndwandwe says that the campaign’s emphasis on men is rooted in the commitment to offer support and essential tools for cultivating positive change.

“In launching the #NoExcuse campaign for 2023, Carling Black Label renews its commitment to addressing the pervasive issue of gender-based violence. Our focus on men is not about shaming, but providing support and tools for positive change. The Champions for Change course is a crucial step in empowering men to actively contribute to building a safer and more respectful society.”

Carling Black Label’s #NoExcuse campaign for 2023 is a powerful and comprehensive initiative that underscores the brand’s dedication to combating gender-based violence. By actively engaging with men through innovative tactics, the campaign seeks to create a meaningful impact on societal attitudes, fostering a culture of respect, empathy and positive masculinity.