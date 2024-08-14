Embracing sustainable business practices

McDonald’s South Africa demonstrates its dedication to reducing its environmental footprint through various initiatives

In an era where environmental and societal challenges are increasingly pressing, businesses play a crucial role in driving sustainable progress.

At the recent Mail & Guardian 200 Young Summit sponsored by McDonald’s South Africa, a panel of experts discussed how companies can adopt sustainable practices to mitigate their environmental impact and foster a more equitable society.

The panel featured Nicole Mountain, Head of Platform at Savant; Sandile Tshabalala, Co-founder of Huruma Bantfu; and Tatenda Muponde, Attorney from the Centre for Environmental Rights. Their discussion focused on the potential for businesses to lead in sustainability and the importance of integrating environmental and social goals into business strategies.

Tshabalala said that sustainable business practices involve balancing economic, environmental and social goals to ensure long-term viability.

He said that this balance is especially important for businesses in low-income areas, where inadequate support and resources can hinder growth.

Tshabalala shared that Huruma Bantfu has engaged with township environments to understand the specific challenges faced by small businesses and to work towards solutions that address these issues effectively.

Mountain discussed how sustainable practices should prioritise investments that produce positive environmental and social outcomes. She added that Savant supports projects aimed at reducing carbon footprints, adopting greener technologies and enhancing overall sustainability.

She highlighted the importance of shifting business focus from immediate profits to long-term impacts on the environment and society.

Muponde said it was important for community awareness to ensure that companies adhere to sustainable practices. Muponde’s work with the Centre for Environmental Rights involves promoting transparency and accountability among businesses.

She said educating communities about their environmental rights empowers them to hold companies accountable and drive adherence to sustainability standards.

Muponde added that it is important for businesses to play a crucial role in addressing environmental and societal challenges by integrating sustainability into their core strategies, driving innovative practices, and demonstrating leadership through impactful initiatives that benefit both the environment and the community.

As a sponsor of the session, McDonald’s South Africa demonstrated its commitment to integrating sustainability into its business model. In a video shared with the audience, McDonald’s South Africa said it prides itself in its implemented various eco-friendly practices, such as reducing waste, conserving water and sourcing sustainable ingredients.

McDonald’s South Africa has set goals to minimise its environmental footprint, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adopting energy-efficient technologies.

One notable initiative is McDonald’s global effort to source 100% of its coffee and palm oil from verified sustainable sources. This aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance the sustainability of its supply chain.

McDonald’s South Africa has invested in waste reduction programs, including recycling and composting, to decrease the amount of waste sent to landfills.

The company has also engaged in community support programs, partnering with local organisations to support urban greening projects and educational initiatives on environmental conservation. These efforts reflect McDonald’s South Africa’s commitment to addressing local needs while advancing its sustainability goals.

The summit highlighted the broader implications of adopting sustainable practices for businesses.

Sustainable practices not only address environmental and regulatory pressures but also contribute to long-term business success, Mountain said, adding that companies that embrace sustainability can enhance their reputation and meet the expectations of increasingly eco-conscious consumers.

The discussion emphasised that sustainability is a fundamental aspect of modern business strategy. Businesses that integrate sustainability into their operations set a standard for others to follow and demonstrate that environmental responsibility and economic success can coexist, Tshabalala added.

The insights shared at the Mail & Guardian 200 Young Summit underline the importance of integrating sustainability into business practices. With mounting environmental and societal challenges, businesses have a significant role in driving progress.