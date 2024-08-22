The HONOR 200 Pro sets a new benchmark for mobile gaming

With incredible AI capabilities and outstanding features, the new powerhouse delivers superior gaming performance

eSports, or competitive multiplayer video gaming, has seen significant growth in recent years. To compete effectively, gamers need high-speed internet and devices with top-tier graphics, fast processing, and ample RAM for smooth, real-time play.

In South Africa, where 95% of gamers play on mobile, leading eSports teams like ATK and Bravado Gaming highlight the importance of powerful gaming devices. With eSports dominance gaining traction at a steady pace, the need for a device that can provide the specs, hardware, and features fit for a gaming device becomes crucial.

The HONOR 200 Pro, which was named the official smartphone of the Esports World Cup Foundation, leverages its newest cutting-edge technology to power eSports competitions in some of the world’s most popular mobile games.

Promising to deliver a gaming experience that could be similar to some of the most popular gaming consoles, the HONOR 200 Pro is set to level out the playing field with features like the following:

Flagship level and smooth performance powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen3 AI Chipset

Equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen3 AI Chipset, the HONOR 200 Pro redefines gaming on a smartphone with unmatched smoothness and flagship-level performance. Designed to handle the most demanding games effortlessly, this device delivers an immersive experience that exceeds expectations. The chipset’s advanced AI capabilities optimise every aspect of gameplay, ensuring a seamless and exhilarating gaming session every time. With the HONOR 200 Pro, users can enjoy a superior gaming performance that sets a new benchmark in mobile gaming technology.

Unleash the full gaming potential with GPU Turbo X

The GBU Turbo X technology on the HONOR 200 Pro promises stable and highly responsive performance. This innovative feature enhances gameplay by optimising graphics rendering, reducing latency and ensuring smooth transitions between frames.

The AI-powered super rendering ensures a consistent flow of high-quality images comparable to those on a PC, while the Virtual Display technology offers modes that enhance frame rates.

Whether it’s about dominating rivals in fast-paced shooters or playing high-intensity games, GPU Turbo X ensures a consistently smooth and responsive experience, letting gamers focus on the strategic brilliance of their next move. What’s more, the power efficiency improvements of GPU Turbo X mean users can enjoy extended gaming sessions without worrying about the device overheating or draining its battery quickly.

A display that makes your gameplay shine through

A comfortable display, especially for extended gameplay sessions, is one of the most critical components for mobile gaming. The HONOR 200 Pro features a 0 Risk AI Eye Comfort Display that uses AI to prioritise user wellbeing and comfort.

When gaming or using the device at night, the AI Circadian Night Display adjusts the screen’s colour temperature to a calming yellow hue to improve the user’s sleep patterns. Meanwhile, the Natural Tone 2.0 feature recognises the ambient environment and automatically adjusts the screen temperature and brightness level for a visually pleasing experience.

The HONOR 200 Pro’s display features a 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing the gaming experience by ensuring a seamless and responsive interface that elevates visual comfort. This feature contributes to smoother transitions and improves the overall fluidity of interactions on the device, making it ideal for immersive gaming sessions where responsiveness and visual clarity are crucial. In addition, the HONOR 200 Pro’s panel supports a resolution of 1.5K, ensuring crystal-clear visuals with remarkable details.

Conquer your opponents with unstoppable battery life

It’s worth noting that the HONOR 200 Pro is packed with a large 5200mAh Silicon-carbon battery, so there’s no worry about running out of battery when the gaming gets intense. The all-new smartphone is designed to last as long as an intense online combat session.

To maximise battery life, the HONOR 200 Pro uses AI to recognise times when gamers aren’t using their smartphone for extended periods, such as taking a lunch break or sleeping. During these times, it automatically enters a long standby mode to maximise battery life throughout the day.

When it’s time to recharge, the HONOR 200 Pro supports 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, which can bring your phone to 100% battery in just 41 minutes. Gamers can also use the 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge for uninterrupted gaming sessions on the go.

12GB for ultra-smooth gameplay

With 12GB of RAM, the HONOR 200 Pro ensures an exceptional gaming experience. Whether immersed in high-octane action or exploring vast virtual worlds, the ample RAM guarantees smooth gameplay without slowdowns or interruptions. Switch between games and apps seamlessly and enjoy responsive performance that enhances your gaming sessions to the fullest on the HONOR 200 Pro.

All-Range Cooling System 2.0

The HONOR 200 Pro’s advantage in tackling demanding games is its All-Range Cooling System 2.0. This advanced technology effectively disperses heat from the processor, maintaining cooler phone temperatures during intense gaming sessions. This ensures consistent performance without overheating, allowing the HONOR 200 Pro to stay smooth and responsive, empowering gamers to have the ability to dominate every gaming challenge.

With a wide range of innovations powered by AI, the HONOR 200 Pro offers a mobile gaming experience that gamers will surely appreciate. From breathtaking graphics to outstanding performance and battery life, the HONOR 200 Pro is a groundbreaking smartphone that provides gamers with unforgettable action and immersion.

Pricing and availability

The HONOR 200 Pro 5G retails at the recommended price of R19 999. The available colours are Ocean Cyan and Black, and can be purchased at the nearest retailer or network provider.

Purchasing this device will include free gifts to the value of R6 999, including an HONOR SuperCharge plus the cable, a screen protector, free postal repair with pickup and delivery service, a three-year battery health protection warranty, and a 180-day screen accident warranty, which excludes labour fees.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-200/.

