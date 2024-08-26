Portia M Skin Solutions proudly announces six new innovative products

The skincare of the future, where advanced science meets natural beauty

Portia M Skin Solutions, a trailblazer in the skincare industry, proudly introduces six innovative products that promise to revolutionise your daily beauty regimen. Each product in this meticulously crafted collection is designed to address specific skin concerns, offering luxurious care and visible, transformative results. Now available at major retail stores across South Africa, these new additions reflect Portia M’s commitment to blending nature’s finest ingredients with state-of-the-art skincare technology.

Pomegranate Tissue Oil

Available in 200ml (RSP: R159.99) and 100ml (RSP: R92.90)

Unlock the secret to deeply nourished, rejuvenated skin with the Pomegranate Tissue Oil. This luxurious oil is enriched with a powerful blend of Coconut Oil, Rosehip Oil, Abyssinian Oil, and Vitamin E, making it a must-have for enhancing skin elasticity and minimising the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Suitable for all skin types, this oil leaves your skin feeling radiant, smooth, and youthful.

VitaGlow Serum

50ml (RSP: R179.90)

Illuminate your complexion with VitaGlow Serum, a revolutionary formula designed to brighten and revitalise your skin. Infused with Bao-Active C — a potent vitamin C derivative from baobab fruit — this serum provides powerful antioxidant protection while boosting collagen production. Enhanced with Willow Bark Extract for gentle exfoliation and D-panthenol for deep hydration, VitaGlow leaves your skin glowing and refreshed.

HyaluroGlow Serum

50ml (RSP: R189.90)

Quench your skin’s thirst with HyaluroGlow Serum, a deeply hydrating formula that penetrates multiple skin layers for a dewy, youthful look. Infused with Coconut Water and triluronic acid, this serum ensures lasting hydration while its 1% hyaluronic acid content visibly reduces fine lines and plumps the skin, leaving you with a radiant complexion.

Rejuvenate+ Serum

50ml (RSP: R185.90)

Defy the signs of ageing with Rejuvenate+ Serum, an advanced anti-aging solution that targets fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness. Formulated with Acmel-Active and MG-Relax active, this serum restores youthful vitality by firming and tightening the skin. Added Propanediol ensures enhanced moisture retention, keeping your skin hydrated and plump throughout the day.

Marula Body Scrub

250ml (RSP: R69.50)

Indulge your body with the Marula Body Scrub, a gentle yet effective exfoliant enriched with Marula Oil, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E, and Pink Himalayan Salt. This scrub buffs away dead skin cells, revealing a radiant, healthy glow while locking in moisture for long-lasting hydration.

Pomegranate Body Scrub

250ml (RSP: R69.50)

Experience a revitalising glow with the Pomegranate Body Scrub. Infused with Pomegranate Oil, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E, and Pink Himalayan Salt, this scrub exfoliates and hydrates, leaving your skin smooth, soft, and radiant.

“At Portia M Skin Solutions, we are committed to blending the best of nature and science to offer you radiant, healthy skin,” said Portia Mngomezulu, CEO and Founder of Portia M Skin Solutions. “With these new products, we continue to innovate and provide our customers with advanced, natural skincare solutions that deliver real results.”

About Portia M Skin Solutions

Portia M Skin Solutions is a renowned South African skincare brand that leads in innovative product development by combining nature’s best ingredients with advanced scientific research. With a dedication to quality and excellence, Portia M continually introduces cutting-edge solutions that promote healthy, radiant skin.

Discover the new collection at major retail stores across South Africa and experience the future of skincare with Portia M Skin Solutions — where advanced science meets natural beauty.