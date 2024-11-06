AI thought leaders gather for Singularity Summit 2024

Over 1 300 delegates attended the Singularity South Africa Summit in collaboration with Old Mutual

The Singularity South Africa Summit that returned in physical form in Johannesburg last week, in collaboration with Old Mutual, brought global and local thought leaders together to address the ways that exponential technologies can help future proof Africa. With over 1 300 delegates, over 50 prolific speakers, robotic displays, interactive experiences, many of which were a South African first, and a metaverse track, the event was a resounding success.

The potential that artificial intelligence (AI) has to help build economies, fast track innovation, scale productivity and improve quality of life, was a key theme at the summit additional to talks on disruptive innovation, longevity mindset, scaling AI in the workplace, web3, metaverse, leadership, blockchain and the future of ESG and sustainability.

Some of the key takeouts regarding AI included the following:

Levelling the playing field in education

In a fireside chat between Emad Mostaque, founder of Stability AI and CEO of SchellingAI, and Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa, attendees learned about the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in education. Mostaque, the parent of a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), highlighted the shortcomings of the current schooling system with many parents and children dissatisfied with the rigid, one-size-fits-all approach that fails to nurture individual potential.

Emad Mostaque, founder of Stability AI and CEO of SchellingAI

He championed the power of AI to personalise learning, stating that “AI tutors will be the most trusted partners” for children in the future. He envisions AI tutors, akin to an imaginary friend, that can provide customised support and guidance throughout a child’s learning journey. However, he stressed the need for transparency in how AI models are developed and used in education, and cautioned that these AI relationships must be carefully designed to avoid any misalignment with the child’s growth and development. “We need to build them to be aligned with the children themselves they grow,” he added.

Mostaque shared examples of how children can use AI tools to create games in real-time, generate Hollywood-level movies, compose music videos, and bring their stories to life – all with the child’s guidance and input.

Securing Africa’s AI sovereignty

“Africa needs to take control of its AI sovereignty by actively shaping global AI frameworks and adopting ethical AI solutions that are tailored to the continent’s needs,” shared Dr Mark Nasila, speaking at SingularityU South Africa Summit 2024. In a stirring call to action, Dr Mark Nasila urged Africans to embrace an AI-driven future. Dr Nasila’s words echoed the growing concern about the uneven distribution of AI success, with North America and China currently reaping 70% of AI’s projected value of $16 trillion.

Dr Mark Nasila

The way forward for Africa, he argued, lies in contributing to global frameworks for AI development and adoption, rather than passively accepting frameworks created elsewhere. Africa should only adopt responsible and ethical AI frameworks that are relevant to Africa and practical for African contexts.

Dr Nasila proposed the idea of creating “AI factories” – decentralised hubs of innovation that can drive the development of intelligent products and services tailored to Africa’s requirements. This would enable Africa to participate in the AI value chain beyond merely consuming products and services, allowing the continent to industrialise and build self-reliance. He also urged African governments to “stimulate the AI industry by powering and incentivising start-ups” across the continent.

He also identified data and infrastructure management as key “building blocks of attaining sovereignty” that African nations must address. This includes the ability to effectively manage, safeguard, and leverage the continent’s data resources, especially sensitive human data.

Scaling AI in the workplace

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to transform industries across the globe, organisations are grappling with the ways in which to effectively scale and integrate this transformative technology into their day-to-day operations. The potential benefits of AI are vast – from boosting productivity and efficiencies to enhancing customer experiences and driving innovation. However, the path to successful AI adoption is not without its challenges.

One of the foremost topics at this year’s SingularityU South Africa Summit, was how AI will impact the future of work and the best ways in which organisations should use it. The panel discussion on ‘Scaling AI in the Workplace’ was moderated by Nastassia Arendse and included Prof. Brian Armstrong, Independent Non-Executive Director, Old Mutual; Dr Quentin Williams, Director, AI and Data, Deloitte Analytics; and Dhesen Ramsamy, Chief Technology and Data Officer, Old Mutual.

To overcome this resistance to change, it’s important to address fears and misconceptions about AI head-on. “There is a lot of fear, which is one of the biggest inhibitors of change and adoption,” said Prof. Brian Armstrong, an Independent Non-Executive Director at Old Mutual. “The fear is overstated. We need to move the conversation to recognising there will be task disruption and task destruction. Tasks we had to do will change, but our jobs are more than a collection of tasks. Jobs where the majority of tasks are automated will be severely impacted. But in many jobs, computers and AI will help us to complete those tasks better. These jobs will evolve, but they won’t be lost,” he added.

Organisations need to be proactive in communicating the benefits of AI and how it can augment and enhance human capabilities, rather than replace them. The panellists suggested that organisations look beyond merely hiring new talent and focus on developing their existing workforce. They encouraged organisations to get creative, invest heavily in upskilling programmes, and leverage external partners, speakers and consultants to supplement their in-house capabilities. Linking universities and research institutions with industries is key to ensure that the skills being produced align with the evolving needs of the job market.

Despite these challenges, the experts agreed that when implemented correctly, AI can drive significant value across the organisation, from ideation and strategy to improving customer experiences and boosting operational efficiencies – the opportunities are endless.

“AI isn’t just a tool for efficiency. It’s a catalyst for creating workplaces that adapt and grow with technology, empowering teams to deliver smarter, faster, and more meaningful outcomes for our customers. Navigating the AI landscape requires a commitment to continuous learning and the humility to recognize that no one has all the answers. Embracing this mindset is essential to staying ahead and unlocking AI’s true potential, shared Dhesen Ramsamy, Chief Technology and Data Officer, Old Mutual.

“We are tremendously grateful to the numerous thought leaders, some local and some of whom travelled from far to share their expertise and insights regarding artificial intelligence at this year’s Singularity South Africa Summit. The keynote talks and panel discussions revealed that, when leveraged effectively, AI has tremendous potential to improve the human condition and can be a great ally in expediting societal progress,” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

“The Singularity Summit is designed to empower business leaders and delegates alike with the knowledge and tools to not only adapt, but to lead in this new era of exponential change, and we believe that we helped achieve exactly that,” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa. “It was wonderful to see an engaged audience, and receive excellent feedback post the summit,” he added.

Just having completed its sixth year, and known for delivering a world-class, immersive learning experience, the 2024 Singularity Summit, was the first on the continent to host a dedicated metaverse track enabling participants to join remotely and enjoy a web3 experience, via the Africarare metaverse.

