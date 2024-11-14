Embracing pride and progress: Reflecting on 35 years of LGBTQIA+ advocacy in Africa

Koketso Rathumbu Advocacy Specialist, GBVF Response Fund

Koketso Rathumbu and esteemed panelists unpacked how violence still impacts the LGBTQIA+ community and how this marginalised population is affected by stigma and persisting barriers during a webinar in partnership with the Mail & Guardian.

On the last day of October, and shortly before 16 Days of Activism, the GBVF Fund (the Fund) hosted a lively webinar in partnership with Mail & Guardian to reflect on whether the mainstream GBVF response has done enough to address the nuanced vulnerabilities faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. With our esteemed panelists, I unpacked how violence still impacts the LGBTQIA+ community and how this marginalised population is affected by stigma and persisting barriers.

October marked a powerful moment in our collective history as we commemorated African Pride Month, a time to honour the milestones of LGBTQIA+ rights across the continent. This month also marked a significant historical moment in South Africa and beyond our borders: the 35th anniversary of the first Pride march on the African continent, held in Johannesburg on 13 October 1990.

The inaugural Pride march was not just a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, it was an act of defiance against the oppression, violence, and discrimination faced by queer individuals at the time. It was a bold statement of resistance that has since sparked a movement that continues to grow and evolve across the continent.

The harsh reality: Legal protection versus social attitudes

South Africa’s legal framework has often been lauded as one of the most progressive in the world for LGBTQIA+ rights. As the first country in Africa, and the fifth globally, to legalise same-sex marriages in 2006 through the Civil Union Act, our country has positioned itself as a beacon of equality and human rights in a region where such freedoms remain far out of reach for many. While homosexual activity is legal in 133 countries around the world, there are several countries — mostly in Africa and the Middle East — where it is criminalised to a varying degree with penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty.

South Africa’s Constitution, adopted in 1996, stands as a landmark achievement in its explicit protection of LGBTQIA+ rights, prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation. These legal victories, however, are only part of the equation. While we have made remarkable strides in advancing legal protection, societal acceptance remains elusive for many members of our own LGBTQIA+ community.

Despite the legal wins in South Africa, the harsh reality for many queer South Africans is a daily existence filled with violence, queerphobia, and social stigma. Homophobic attitudes are still prevalent, particularly in rural areas and townships, where LGBTQIA+ visibility often triggers violent and prejudiced reactions. For too many, living authentically means putting their lives at risk; an unacceptable reality in a nation that boasts one of the most progressive legal frameworks in the world.

Hate crimes and the danger to black queer and transgender women

A particularly alarming issue that persists in South Africa is the high frequency of hate crimes against black queer and transgender women. These individuals often face the dual burden of gender-based violence and anti-LGBTQIA+ violence, and the social, economic, and psychological toll of this discrimination is staggering. In many cases, perpetrators of violence against queer individuals are not held accountable, and the legal system’s response often falls short of providing true justice or protection.

Moving from legal progress to social transformation

This reflection is particularly critical as we continue to grapple with the intersectionality of gender-based violence (GBV) and its disproportionate impact on LGBTQIA+ individuals. Despite progress on paper, the lack of visibility of LGBTQIA+ individuals in mainstream responses to GBV remains a pressing concern.

We must ask ourselves: Are we doing enough to address the unique challenges faced by queer individuals? The answer is an unequivocal no.

The resolve is not just about policy, but about culture and community. How can we work together to create a South Africa where everyone, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation, can live free from fear and harm? How can we create spaces where people can seek help without fear of further victimisation?

A call for collective action: The role of ubuntu and collaboration

The answer may lie in the spirit of Ubuntu, the African philosophy of community interdependence: “I am because we are.” When one of us is harmed, we all suffer. The fight against gender-based violence within the LGBTQIA+ community must be seen not as a niche issue but as a national concern, one that requires unity, collaboration, and collective responsibility.

International partnerships, particularly collaboration with global organisations like the European Union (EU) and the United Nations, have been invaluable in advancing LGBTQIA+ rights. These collaborations provide financial aid, advocacy, capacity-building, and the promotion of human rights standards. Initiatives like the EU’s support for LGBTQIA+ civil society organisations, including funding for legal aid and healthcare, are critical in advancing equality.

Moreover, multilateral organisations continue to hold governments accountable through global advocacy, demanding that legal frameworks align with international human rights standards. The EU’s commitment to LGBTQIA+ rights is further demonstrated through its funding programs that support vulnerable LGBTQIA+ populations and push for greater access to justice, healthcare, and employment.

Despite these important advances, challenges remain:

Criminalisation of homosexuality: In African countries like Tanzania, Somalia, Uganda Sudan, and Gambia, same-sex relationships are still criminalised, with severe penalties. This environment fosters fear and forces LGBTQIA+ individuals to hide their identities, often subjecting them to abuse and violence.

Social stigma: Cultural and religious norms perpetuate discrimination, rejection by families, and violence, particularly for LGBTQIA+ youth who face bullying in schools and rejection at home.

Violence and hate crimes: Physical violence, including assault and murder, against LGBTQIA+ individuals is shockingly common, and the perpetrators are rarely brought to justice.

Limited access to quality healthcare: Stigma and discrimination often prevent LGBTQIA+ individuals from seeking the healthcare they need, particularly mental health services and care for HIV/AIDS.

Transgender rights: Transgender individuals face heightened violence and discrimination due to legal and societal barriers preventing them from accessing healthcare, legal recognition, and safe gender expression.

Intersectionality: LGBTQIA+ individuals are also marginalised by race, class, or other social categories. They face compounded discrimination, making it even more difficult for them to access resources or support.

Support from families and communities

Close to my heart is positive family support, a factor which cannot be overstated as it may improve the well-being of transgender and gender-diverse youth and assist in mitigating negative mental and physical health outcomes.

My own life is a testament to this: While I was assigned the male gender at birth, I am proud to identify as transgender mainly due to the love and acceptance I received at home. However, some families may not be that understanding when they first learn that a child is queer or transgender. It’s in this context that organisations like Parents, Families, and Friends of South African Queers (PFSAQ) play a vital role in helping LGBTQIA+ individuals navigate the challenges they face.

We must also hold institutions accountable, particularly schools, communities, and healthcare providers, to ensure they offer safe spaces where LGBTQIA+ people can thrive.

A call to action

As we head towards 16 Days of Activism, we must renew our commitment to an inclusive response to gender-based violence. This includes comprehensive training for service providers, better data collection, and accessible resources that affirm every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The success of our efforts to combat gender-based violence and support the LGBTQIA+ community relies on all of us — the government, civil society, international partners, and individuals — coming together. We must not shy away from this fight. We must be vocal in our support for queer South Africans, for their rights, their dignity, and their safety.

The ideals enshrined in our Constitution may not yet be a lived reality for many LGBTQIA+ South Africans, but we must continue to advocate, speak out, and work together.

As we reflect on 35 years of Pride, let us celebrate how far we have come but also recognise the work ahead. Together, we can build a South Africa where every person, no matter their identity, can live free from fear, violence, and discrimination.

Now is the time for action. Now is the time for change.

Koketso Rathumbu is the head of Advocacy and Communication, GBVF Response Fund