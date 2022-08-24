Account

PODCAST | South Africa’s Dark Heart

Marikana – 10 years after the massacre and the worst bloodshed by the state since apartheid. The first M&G Productions documentary titled, Marikana: South Africa’s Dark Heart, gives us a mirror to reflect on the anguish of the families, and to reflect on ourself and the DNA of South Africa.

GALLERY: Veil of darkness still lingers over Marikana

Ron Derby is joined by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, Nomzamo Zondo, Sifiso Skenjana & Tessa Dooms as they discuss the lead up to that fateful day and the documentary.

Watch the documentary here.

Listen to business insights

Continue to the category

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×