PODCAST | South Africa’s Dark Heart

Marikana – 10 years after the massacre and the worst bloodshed by the state since apartheid. The first M&G Productions documentary titled, Marikana: South Africa’s Dark Heart, gives us a mirror to reflect on the anguish of the families, and to reflect on ourself and the DNA of South Africa.

Ron Derby is joined by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, Nomzamo Zondo, Sifiso Skenjana & Tessa Dooms as they discuss the lead up to that fateful day and the documentary.

