Q&A Sessions: Frank Chikane on the rainbow where colours never meet

Reverend Frank Chikane, former director-general in the presidency, has just completed six years as chairperson of the Kagiso Trust, which has built schools and halls at a fraction of the price the government would pay. He speaks to Carien Du Plessis about corruption, his children’s political views and how churches can be better mobilised

Would you ever go back to work for the government?

If the government wants to use my experience, it is welcome, but I don’t have to go back and be a public servant. If you went as far as the head of the presidency, there is nothing beyond that, actually. I went to the government to serve. It had nothing to do with personal ambitions.