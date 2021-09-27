 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Popularity will not guarantee mayoral selection — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Michele Spatari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
0

On the eve of the governing party delivering its manifesto, ANC leader President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in the ANC’s council candidates, but acknowledged that the party had made errors that resulted in disputes

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC’s manifesto preview, at which 16 young and diverse ANC council candidates were introduced. 

Ramaphosa attended the event after campaigning in Tembisa, where he was met by disgruntled residents, who are experiencing service delivery problems. 

Ramaphosa went to great lengths in his speech to commend the ANC for selecting women and young people as council candidates. 

He said, in choosing candidates for this year’s local government elections, the ANC was determined to deepen community participation in the process and assign oversight of the selection process to an electoral committee, led by the elders of the movement. 

“We want our candidates to reflect the great diversity of the South African people, reinforcing the reality that the African National Congress, more than any other political formation in our country, represents the interests and the aspirations of the South African nation,” Ramaphosa said. 

“That is what we have here among these candidates. At least a quarter of our candidates are young people, with our youngest candidates being just 20 years of age. They will bring greater energy and innovation to local government, and a far deeper understanding of the needs of young people.” 

He added that 46% of all ANC candidates are women, which confirmed the ANC’s commitment to gender equality and the achievement of a non-sexist society. 

The party will, however, endeavour to increase the percentage to 50% gender parity in all spheres of government, he said. 

Ramaphosa promised to act firmly against any manipulation during the selection of council candidates. 

Candidate selection disputes

The ANC has been rocked by hundreds of disputes involving council candidate selections at the branch and regional levels, with a significant number of its branches complaining that secretaries and branch leaders interfered in the process. Some branch general meetings and community meetings degenerated in violence when ANC members fought over candidates. 

“We deeply regret these instances. They do not represent the ANC candidate selection process, which, for the most part, was democratic, inclusive, free and fair,” Ramaphosa said. 

He said the party would be investigating complaints and disputes. 

“Where we fault, where we find wrongdoing, we will act and if it does, in the end, result in any one of our leaders being implicated in wrongdoing, the NEC [national executive committee] has declared that we should act. If, for instance, [we find] a candidate who should never have been chosen or nominated to hold a particular position, we will act as well on that,” he said. 

Ramaphosa said the party had high expectations of the ANC council candidates to display leadership and inspire party volunteers through their example of hard work, discipline and dedication. 

He said council candidates must not make empty promises, but rather listen to people to find lasting solutions. 

‘Ethical servant leadership’

“We instruct them to be the embodiment of ethical servant leadership, to fight against corruption and mismanagement, and continually improve the functioning of local government to be the best councillors our nation has seen. We demand from them that, if elected, and throughout the five years of their term, they stay close to the communities that have entrusted them with a solemn mandate,” Ramaphosa said. 

“They must remain in close and constant contact with residents, providing information, answering questions and addressing concerns. As part of the renewal of our movement, and to strengthen local government leadership, we have implemented a rigorous interview process to select ANC mayoral candidates. This is to ensure that every person who is placed in this crucial leadership position in ANC-led municipalities has the experience, capabilities and commitment to fulfil that responsibility,” he continued. 

Ramaphosa told attendees that regions would no longer have any say on the selection of mayors. He said this would be a rigorous process, involving top leadership and provincial executive committees. 

Mayors must have experience, capability and commitment to the job, he said. 

“We are not going to drop any balls. We are going to pick the best, the cream of the crop. So if you are the popular one you are not guaranteed,” Ramaphosa said. “This is a new era that we are ushering in, and this time around we are very serious, because what we have been through has demonstrated to us [that we] had to do more.” 

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

R350 social relief grant not enough to live on

Nearly half of the population in South Africa — one of the most unequal countries in the world — is considered chronically poor.
Chris Gilili
National

Didiza unveils plan to reverse Ingonyama Trust leases

R39m to effect Ingonyama ruling
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Politics

Popularity will not guarantee mayoral selection — Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has promised a more rigorous mayoral selection process, which will involve the party’s top six
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Nowhere to turn for abused bakery workers

After being chased away for asking for minimum wage, Gqeberha bakers who endured racism turned first to the CCMA, then to a political party, then to a union. None helped
anna majavu & sibongile portia jonas﻿
National

Health director general suspended for alleged involvement in Digital Vibes...

After initially defending Sandile Buthelezi’s personal leave, the health department has announced that he has been placed on precautionary suspension
Eunice Stoltz
National

For many SA women, home is hell

Gender-based violence often takes place at home or in intimate relationships, taking a traumatic toll on victims, their families and friends
Magnificent Mndebele
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×